The Australian T20 Sub’s Act That Infuriated Justin Langer
Justin Langer’s Temperament During His Tenure as Coach of the Australian men’s cricket team has come under scrutiny in recent weeks – but none of the stories can match Nathan Ellis’s.
The uncapped bowler was brought in as a substitute during a T20 game in Saint Lucia in July.
While it wasn’t exactly an official debut for Australia, it was still a proud moment for Ellis – he flied out in his first over in green and gold.
Everyone would have thought the coach would have been happy to see a young player come and enjoy their first moment for Australia, but according to cricket writer Peter Lalor, Langer’s reception was anything but friendly.
on his cricket, etc podcast Lalor described how, instead of congratulating Ellis, Langer confronted the young player, furious that he had worn a Casio wristwatch on the field.
He went on as a sub and took a pretty decent catch, then left feeling pretty bloated with himself, Lalor said.
He saw JL approaching the dugout and thought, oh, here we go, an elephant stamp from the carriage.
New. Justin wasn’t happy, not happy at all.
Apparently he made the mistake of wearing his Casio watch on the field, and JL doesn’t believe in jewelry on the field, not even a Casio watch, and punished him for it.
The story is the latest in a number of tales of Langer’s over-demanding temperament.
Another memorable example was Langer banning Marnus Labuschagne from bringing a toastie to the field during last year’s Test series against India.
Cricket Australia boss Nick Hockley was forced to publicly endorse Langer’s position as coach amid reports that his style was causing problems within the team.
Nathan Ellis caught off guard by furious Justin Langer tirade
Test captain Tim Paine brought Ellis on his radio show after the party returned to Australia to discuss the incident.
Paine pointed out that no one had warned Ellis about Langer’s decree on field jewels, which made the blast all the more puzzling.
One of the things about JL is that he absolutely hates guys who wear anything jewelry on the cricket pitch, Paine said.
Poor old Ells had no idea about this, nobody gave him the heads up.
He went out, did a catch, got an absolute blast for it, didn’t he?
Ellis confirmed that he had indeed taken over from Langer, adding that it made him feel his first moments on the pitch for Australia were ‘anticlimactic’.
Yes. And I was also so excited because I got in it once, the first time I was in the park for Australia, the first time I put on the clothes,” Ellis replied.
I was so excited and got out and got absolute service. Bit of an anticlimax.
Ellis would make his real debut for Australia memorable for all the right reasons, just weeks after Langer’s spray.
In the third T20 against the West Indies, Ellis took a hat-trick and has since earned a place as a traveling reserve for next month’s T20 World Cup.
The 27-year-old earned the call-up thanks to an impressive campaign for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League, taking 20 wickets in 14 games.
