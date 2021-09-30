Football focused on details for Ivy League opener against Columbia

In their first conference game since Fall 2019, Princeton Football (20) will face Columbia (20) on Saturday, October 2.

The Tigers eliminated their first two opponents of the season for the first time since 1965: 320 against Lehigh and 630 against Stetson. While the team has made the game look easy so far, Saturday’s game is likely to be a challenge.

The Daily Princetonian spoke to head coach Bob Surace 90 about the teams’ highly anticipated return to the Ivy League game.

The best part [about coming back] are always the people. We were in a relationship at the end of the day, and while we’ve adjusted as best we could, it’s not the same being on Zoom, and it’s not the same being thousands of miles apart, he said.

The Suraces team will likely agree 17 seniors and 10 juniors from the soccer team chose to take a gap year during the pandemic when the 2020 Ivy League season was canceled. Now they are back and ready to make up for lost time.

I think they were just so happy to be back, Surace said. I don’t think any of them have ever taken playing for granted, but if something is taken away that you really enjoy doing, and you get to do it again, there’s a greater appreciation for that.

We opened later than some of the other teams, so I had our team go to the first open event on campus in early September, the women’s soccer game, and to watch that team laugh and play with joy made me feel really good, he added. So the best part is definitely seeing the joy my own players have when they come out to practice and they’re all together.

Both the attack and defense of the Tigers are doing well, with the attack scoring an average of 47.5 points per game and the defense not yet allowing a single point. But Surace doesn’t take anything for granted.

I thought we came out with a lot of energy in both games against Stetson and Lehigh. We have performed well and we are getting closer to be exact. But as we play against Columbia in the league this week, we need to tighten up some things and be a little more precise with what we were doing, he said. I saw our commitment and our energy and we just have to keep growing and focus on the things that require more precision.

Historically, games against Columbia have been close calls. This time Princeton defeated Columbia 2110 two years ago, but not without a fight.

Taking on Columbia, over the years, and more recently, since Coach Al Bagnoli took over the program, has been mostly single-score physical matches, Surace said.

So it comes down to the details, it comes down to the little things: running in third downs, red zones, special teams. In a 60 minute game you don’t know which three or four players are going to make the difference, but you do know that it comes down to playing against them a few times. Typically, our matches against [Columbia] have been nail biters and really competitive challenges. We’ve won some, lost some. The ones we won, we won by a margin, because of those details.

