Nicolet National Bank Senior Spotlight: Lorraine Qiu West De Pere Girls Tennis

By Murray Gleffe

Correspondent

Name:Lorraine Qiu

Nickname: It

School: West De Pere

Efficacy: Girls tennis

Parents: Elaine Zheng and Joe Qiu

Twitter: @itslorraineqiu

Lorraine Qiu is a senior member of the West De Pere girls’ tennis team.

The Phantoms recently won the Bay Conference Championship.

Qiu said her biggest win last year was against New London.

She and her doubles partner made a big comeback, winning in three sets.

Something people may not know about Qui is that she has never been to a funeral or wedding.

What is it like playing for Coach Rachel Benn?

Coach Benn always tries to keep in mind what’s best for the team, the girls and works hard to make it happen. She pushes us to get better and keeps tennis fun and challenging.

What is your most embarrassing tennis moment?

I tripped during a game and fell on the field.

How do you balance sports and a heavy course load?

I write down my commitments to make sure I don’t forget anything and make sure I check everything off the list. I also do my best to limit procrastination and be aware of how I organize my time.

How often do people misspell your last name?

It happens more than people would think, given the only three letters. I see it’s spelled wrong at least half the time.

An ace or a forehand/backhand winner?

I like foundation winners. I have more control over them than I operate.

Amusement park or a walk on the beach?

An amusement park. I like roller coasters and big rides. I am not a big fan of the beach.

What did you think of the Olympics?

The Olympics were awe-inspiring and incredible to watch. This year’s Olympics got more interesting because I could see the athletes’ TikTok posts, which made them more humane. It made them more related.

If you could be anyone for one day, who would it be?

Jeff Bezos, and American entrepreneur, media owner, investor and computer engineer.

Water or Gatorade?

Water.

Favorite activity in Green Bay?

Going out for coffee, ice cream or boba with my friends.

What are your college aspirations?

My dream school is Boston University. I’m not sure what I’m graduating from, but hopefully some sort of science or engineering program.

Scary movie or scary roller coaster?

A scary roller coaster. I’m a baby when it comes to scary movies.

What is your leadership style?

I do my best to appear approachable to everyone. I like to help my teammates where I can. I want to be there for them, whether it’s tennis, life or something else.

What are your hobbies?

I like to read, watch TV, thrift shopping and hang out with my friends.

Do you play tennis with speed or control?

With speed.

Which five words describe you?

Open-minded, smart, affectionate, reliable, organized.

What is your favorite Grand Slam tournament to watch?

Wimbledon.

Who is your favorite tennis player?

Naomi Osaka. She is strong, inspiring and a great role model.

What is another sport in which you could have excelled?

Football. It’s something I enjoy.

If you could get on a plane tomorrow, where would you go?

I am going to China and visiting my extended family. We’ve been busy and with COVID-19 I haven’t seen them in almost three years.

Summer or fall?

Summer. I like warm weather, no school and then tennis season starts.

Favorites

Class: Physics

Food: dim sum

Movie: petite women

Sports Editor’s Note: CLICK HERE to read last week’s Nicolet National Bank Senior Spotlight on De Pere’s Jack Jorgensen.