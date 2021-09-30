Saudi Arabia to reach World Table Tennis Championships in 2022 after victory over Uzbekistan

Branko Ivankovic has a dream. The Croatian coach, who led Iran to the global showpiece in 2006, wants to return to the World Cup.

For a man with such a dream, Oman is not the usual destination of choice, as the sultanate has never qualified for the World Cup before.

A month ago, few would have given him a chance to achieve his goal, as the Omani national coach may have had the toughest start to qualifying for Qatar 2022 away from Japan, followed by Saudi Arabia at home.

I came to Oman because I want to go to the World Cup, Ivankovic told Arab News.

Of course I know it will be very hard and tough, but I have the right to have a dream. Without ambition, without high ambition and goals, it is not possible to realize what we want to do.

With Group B’s games against Australia (Oct. 7) and Vietnam (Oct. 12) approaching, the task doesn’t get any easier. But with the right mindset, anything is possible.

Maybe we are too ambitious, but I try to convey a winning mentality to my players and not be afraid of anything.

For a player in Asia, few missions are more difficult than traveling to Japan to take on the Samurai Blue. Even the very best feel a sense of trepidation at the prospect.

But on a rainy night in Osaka last month, if the Ivankovics team had any fear, they certainly kept it well hidden. They bravely played football all the time and instead of cringing, they brought the game to Japan. They were the better team and created the better chances.

The most important thing was to convince the players that the team can do anything, play with a full heart and maybe make a surprise, he explained.

The first game is always hard and tough, especially if you’re the favorite at home; the players are under pressure. Oman is coming, maybe they think Oman is not such a strong team, they will have it easy.

From the first day of preparation, I tried to convince my players to go to Japan, not just to play the game and go home. I tried to convince them that they would try to beat Japan.

And that’s exactly what they did.

As time went on and the rain continued to fall, the match seemed destined for a 0-0 draw, which would still have been a fantastic result for the team ranked 78th in the world by FIFA.

But as Ivankovic looked at his substitution bench, he followed the mantra he had worked so hard to always boldly instill in his players.

So, with just under 10 minutes to go, instead of taking the safe option and securing a famous point, he took the game by beating midfielder Zahir Al-Aghbari ahead of striker Issam Al-Sabhi.

We weren’t thinking of just playing defensively, he said. If you remember, we put in a second striker in the last 10-15 minutes, which showed that we were trying to do something, not just put a defender and keep it 0-0.

He added: I felt like we could do something because Japan wasn’t 100 percent at the time and they didn’t find good solutions to beat us.

It turned out to be a masterstroke, as less than five minutes later, Al-Sabhi got the ball past a helpless Shuichi Gonda into the Japanese goal at the end of a poor cross by Salah Al-Yahyaei.

The strike gave Oman a lead they fully deserved given the balance of the game, but which two hours earlier had seemed unlikely.

The most important thing for me was that we deserved this win against Japan, said 67-year-old Ivankovic.

Asia was aware. Oman wasn’t here to just make up the numbers.

While the victory in Japan was followed by a heavy 0-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia, their performances in that match showed once again that they will not be a boost. If Abdulaziz Al-Muqbali had converted a golden-edged opportunity in stoppage time, they would have walked away with a very handy point.

Against Japan, they had the advantage of the element of surprise, but after their shocking victory, they can no longer fly under the radar. While he is pleased with the result in Osaka, the former Persepolis manager is under no illusions about the remaining challenges of the campaigns.

Our group is so, so tough, he said.

As you know, in this group there are Japan, Australia and Saudi Arabia, teams that normally participate in the World Cup for the past 20 years. And of course we don’t just have hard teams, we also have a big problem with travel.

We have to go to Japan, Vietnam, China, Australia and this is also a big problem not only for Oman but for all teams.

That travel burden has been eased somewhat by the news that their away game against Australia will now be played in neutral Qatar.

Their record against the Socceroos is not a pleasant one to read, however, with just one win in their previous nine encounters and their two most recent games ending in 4-0 and 5-0 defeats.

But supported by their miracle in Osaka, Ivankovic and his team know that anything is possible.

For now, they dare to dream.