



The Spanish side started brighter and created a slew of chances but found David de Gea in inspired form in the United goal.

The Spanish striker Paco Alccer eventually opened the deadlock for the visitors and tapped in from close by shortly after the break.

A stunning volley equalizing goal from Brazilian left-back Alex Telles equalized before – as he has done countless times before – Ronaldo shot home from the penalty area to save Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After losing the opening game of this season’s competition to Young Boys in Switzerland, it was an even more important victory for the three-time Champions League winners.

After saving the blush on his part, Ronaldo admitted the match was a “battle”. “We struggled a bit because we knew before the game that we had to win the game,” said the 36-year-old told the media. “It was tough, the team was a bit nervous, especially, well, the first and second half to be honest. “But we were also a bit lucky, that we didn’t have it in the last game. It was good. It was good. Great attitude from our players, the fans pushed us a lot. After Telles’ goal, we believed, we “Because here, in this stadium, the history that this club has, it’s possible to do it. We believed. I told the players in the tunnel before the second half that we had to believe.” feats On what was a record-breaking night for Ronaldo, it seemed only fitting that he should score dramatically to steal the headlines. The Portuguese international was play his 178th Champions League appearance and became the leading appearance-maker of all time after surpassing former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas. Ronaldo is already the Champions League record scorer, with his goal on Wednesday taking his tally to 136, with Lionel Messi second with 121 goals. It didn’t start well for the English giants against Villarreal, however, as Unai Emery’s side started well at the top. The pace and smooth passing of Alccer and Arnaut Danjuma gave Villarreal United no end of trouble and kept it scratching their heads over not scoring in the first half. But the breakthrough came just eight minutes after the break, Alccer poked home from a low cross from Danjuma. The goal seemed to set the home side into action and needed a sweet volley from Telles to equalize the score at the hour level. And while the match looked like it would end in a disappointing draw for Manchester United – after Edinson Cavani squandered a glorious chance to win the game – Ronaldo surfaced. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos A deft touch from Jesse Lingard put the ball to Ronaldo and, at a sharp angle and with Villarreal goalkeeper Gernimo Rulli off his line, the veteran striker to blast the ball home to save three points. “That’s what happens at Old Trafford,” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told BT sport. “It has happened so many times. We had to be careful with the wind and in the end we were lucky. “Sometimes it’s not about ‘pass there, pass there’, it’s the crowd – and they’ve sucked it in before – and when you have Cristiano on the pitch you always have a chance. He’s so good at it goal and he has an impact on everyone.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/30/football/cristiano-ronaldo-manchester-united-champions-league-spt-intl/index.html

