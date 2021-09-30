Castore signs up Cricket South Africa for the latest kit deal





Castore already has cricket kit deals with England and West Indies national teams Cricket South Africa (CSA), the national governing body, has appointed UK-based sportswear company Castore as its new equipment supplier. The three-year agreement gives Castore exclusivity as the official apparel partner of team kit and products to CSA, including its teams, staff and players. The brand has also been named an official merchandising partner of CSA. The contract officially takes effect from 1NS October 2021 and runs until 30e Sep 2024. Castore replaces New Balance, which has been collaborating with CSA since 2015. The US-based company’s last deal with the organization was set to run until 2023, but the decision was made to terminate the contract two years earlier. Craig Bowen, country manager for New Balance South Africa, said the decision was made while reviewing current business and strategic requirements. For Castore, the partnership with CSA is the first step in South Africa and the last step in the cricket market. Earlier this month, the brand signed a multi-year deal to become the official equipment supplier to England’s men’s and women’s national cricket teams. The Times reported that the deal, which officially starts in April 2022, is worth £25 million ($33.7 million) over ten years. Castore also has a kit deal with the West Indian national side, in addition to England wicketkeeper batsman Jos Buttler’s training wear and sports lifestyle partner. Castore is one of the major players in the world of technical sportswear and they are involved in such diverse sports codes as Formula 1, cycling, football, athletics and swimming around the world, said Pholetsi Moseki, acting chief executive of CSA. Castore is a perfect fit for our national teams who all have big ICC events on the horizon. We look forward to a fruitful and happy relationship in the next three years. Tom Beahon, co-founder of Castore, added: “Adding our wide range of teams and athletes with a team like Cricket South Africas Proteas is a huge honor for us as a brand and were excited to see where the partnership will take us . The T20 World Cup is the perfect way to kick off our partnership, an exciting, forward-thinking concept still in its early days where entertainment is always present. We hope our innovative kit designs can contribute to the World Cup experience for both players and spectators. As a brand was deeply committed to both marginal profits and performance excellence, you should continuously work with the team throughout the partnership to produce clothing that is unparalleled in the cricket landscape, ensuring that one of the most decorated teams in the world of cricket has a kit. wears that goes with it.

