What the College Football Playoff Ranking Would Have Been After Week 4





Four weeks (not counting a handful of games in week “0”) are now in the books for the 2021 college football season, and we’re starting to see some things unfold. Clemson is clearly not the program it has been for the past ten years, Oregon has become a player in the College Football Playoff race, and the Big Ten has a slew of teams that have risen early to challenge the league’s scarlet and gray King Kong, Ohio State. We won’t get to see the first release of the College Football Playoff Rankings until the committee reveals things on November 2nd, but we’re happy to take the proverbial part to give you our top ten of what things would have looked like if the CFP Rankings were done earlier in the season. We only do the top ten because that’s the population where the four teams come from more than often (excluding 2014 Ohio State, of course), and then go from there every week. Here’s what we think the CFP rankings would have looked like after week 4 in college football. Don’t worry, they’ll look a lot different in a few weeks, we’re sure. 11 Ohio State (3-1) – Just outside the top ten

Reason for the ranking Ohio State may have showed some warts early on, but this team is only going to get better. There is a lot of elite, young talent, and the skill is still evident when all the duties and responsibilities are ironed out. The only loss is a seven point case against the number 3 team in the country and the committee seems to like small losses to highly regarded teams as a benchmark. That’s why we included the Buckeyes at number 11 as a bonus. 10 Oklahoma Formerly (4-0)

Reason for the ranking Oklahoma seemed far from dominating, even against teams that shouldn’t hang. However, the team is undefeated and passes the sniff test just by looking up and down the roster, so the Sooners sneak in at number 10 for now with a bit of a free pass. 9 Florida alligators (3-1)

Reason for the ranking Remember what we said about the commission-loving teams playing close games against the elite? That never sounds more true than nail biters against Alabama and Florida had just that, losing just a two-point conversion a few weeks ago. For that, the Gators stay at striking distance, ready to strike with more measuring stick games. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0)

Reason for the ranking Arkansas would have jumped way up in the top ten this week with a win over Texas A&M. We’re still not sure the Aggies are that good, but they’re a highly regarded SEC team, and the Razorbacks won rather handily, giving up just ten points. Now comes the hard work. 7 Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0)

Reason for the ranking Cincinnati continued to show everyone that Power Five teams can go head-to-toe by taking control of the game against Indiana last week. The Bearcats might even crash the Playoff party if it can find a way to beat Notre Dame this weekend and go undefeated. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0)

Reason for the ranking The jury is still out on how good this team is with what we’ve seen from Wisconsin now, but the Nittany Lions have now beaten the Badgers on the road and a ranked SEC Auburn squad. For now, they deserve to be in the top ten in the country. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0)

Reason for the ranking Sure, the Irish have played some close games on one end of the spectrum, but last week’s win over Wisconsin would have left a lasting impression on the committee. Now it’s a big game against Cincinnati this weekend to prove that the team is on the rise and not a team that will play at the competitive level. 4 Iowa Hawks (4-0)

Reason for the ranking Iowa is undefeated and has a nice win over Iowa State hanging around the neck. And while the Cyclones didn’t live up to expectations, the Hawkeyes looked downright dominant in defense. We’ll see if the offense is enough to give this team stamina, but so far it’s going well despite a minor disappointment against Colorado State last weekend. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0)

Reason for the ranking Oregon may have its best college football season win yet, beating Ohio State in Columbus. There’s still a lot of work to do, and things didn’t look so rosy last Saturday in a game that was closer than they should have been against Arizona, but this is an undefeated squad that has passed the eye test so far. 2 Georgian Bulldogs (4-0)

Reason for the ranking OK, so maybe the week 1 win over Clemson isn’t looking too good now, but this is still one team that outright dominates it on the defense and has a slew of athletes and playmakers across the roster. We’ll see how it goes this weekend against a top ten opponent (Arkansas). 1 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0)



