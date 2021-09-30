Uvaldeans prepare for tennis after the season





Members of the Uvalde High School tennis team from District 29-4A, champions Uvalde High School, have a few weeks before entering the post-season playoffs. Between now and then, the Uvaldeans still have five games for two teams on their team tennis schedule for 2021. Saturday at UHSs Terri Rambie Tennis Complex, the Uvaldeans will host the Laredo LBJ Wolves and Pleasanton Eagles. The LBJ game is scheduled for 9:00 AM while the Pleasanton game starts at 1:30 PM Coach Terri Rambies Coyotes and Lobos, 14-5 for the season, crushed San Antonio Stevens and La Vernia in a double game last Saturday. They rolled a 19-0 win over Stevens and beat La Vernia 18-1. Against La Vernia, Ty Gonzalez won the number one match in boys’ singles and won the mixed doubles match with Michelle Miller. Colton Gaston and Jack Brock won number two and number three in singles respectively, and they combined their efforts to win the number one match in boys’ doubles. Jacob Flores won the number four match in singles and Hector Lopez won the number five match. Together they won the doubles number two. Damian Weigand won the number six match in singles and teamed up with Reilly Mize to win the number three match in doubles. De Lobos ‘sweep’ the three doubles. Winners included the teams of Elizabeth Phillips and Hope Dube, Allison Goggans and Reagan Dodson, and Joana Reyes and Victoria Reyes. Singles winners for the Lobos were Elizabeth Phillips, Hope Dube, Reagan Dodson, Joana Reyes and Zoe Faust. The Uvaldeans won 11 additional games, while UHS took a win in the junior varsity game in 18 of the 21 games played. Against Stevens, it was total domination for UHS as they won all 19 games and not lost a set. Singles winners included Allison Goggans, Elizabeth Phillips, Hope Dube, Reagan Dodson, Joana Reyes, Zoe Faust, Ty Gonzalez, Colton Gaston, Jack Brock, Jacob Flores, Hector Lopez and Damian Weigand. UHS winners in doubles included Ty Gonzalez and Michelle Miller, Elizabeth Phillips and Hope Dube, Allison Goggans and Reagan Dodson, Joana Reyes and Victoria Reyes, Jack Brock and Colton Gaston, Jacob Flores and Hector Lopez, and Jonathon Garcia and Armando Garcia. They won 10 additional games, while the junior varsity defeated Stevens in 15 of 16 games.

