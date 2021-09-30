Harrogate table tennis player inspires next generation after World Cup success





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> George Chan (right) and his doubles partner Nenad Bach (left) took gold in men’s doubles at the World Parkinson’s Table Tennis Championships in Berlin The National Parkinson’s Table Tennis Championships took place in St. Neots last month, where George entered the toughest category, beating the tournament favorite in a grueling series of matches to claim the gold medal. As if that wasn’t enough, George was called up on the same day to represent England and compete in the World Parkinson’s Table Tennis Championships in Berlin, against 25 other countries. The team consisted of seven players from England, five from Scotland and one player from Wales where they won two gold, two silver and four bronze medals. George and his partner Nenad Bach won gold in men’s doubles (class two) and silver in mixed doubles (class one). He said: “It’s all been a little surreal over the past few weeks with people coming up to me and congratulating me on my achievements. “I often think it’s still a dream until I glimpse my medals and feeds from Facebook and YouTube that act as a friendly and happy reminder that the events happened. “While being a champion is a great feeling, I was inspired and humbled by all the players there. “Everyone showed great courage and determination to overcome their difficulties and came to the table ‘alive’ and to me we are all champions.” Like many sportsmen and women across the country, George had to adapt his training during the Covid-19 pandemic to allow him to prepare for his competitions. “During the pandemic it was not possible to train with a sparring partner, so I resorted to training with a table tennis robot that fires balls at you that mimic a real opponent.” George has been the Head Table Tennis Coach at Harrogate Racquets Club since 2011 and has rebuilt the junior section of the club from scratch, with multiple weekly coaching sessions. He also provides coaching sessions for adults, schools and communities, with many of his players playing at the provincial and national levels. His enthusiasm has inspired other club members to qualify as coaches, with the club now adding three more level one coaches, strengthening the coaching facility and giving Harrogate Racquet Club an excellent foundation to further develop coaching programmes. George has been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for a number of years, but despite this nothing prevents him from practicing the sport he loves and sharing his passion with the members of the club through the junior coaching program, the outreach program for schools and the team he plays for in the Harrogate District League. Vanessa Cameron, Harrogate Racquet Club Development Manager, said: “We are so very proud of what George has achieved and we know it will inspire all the young people he coaches at our club to work hard, stay focused and become the best player. be who you can be.” Harrogate Racquets Club is a friendly members club with dedicated facilities for table tennis, badminton and tennis. The club welcomes members of all levels and ages and has something for everyone, whether it be playing socially with other members, participating in club organized activities or developing skills through access to accredited coaches who offer private or group coaching .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk/news/people/harrogate-table-tennis-player-inspires-next-generation-following-world-championship-success-3402246 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

