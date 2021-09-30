Sports
Rays vs. Astros – Game Recap – September 29, 2021
HOUSTON — After taking first place in the American League playoffs and the best record in franchise history, the Tampa Bay Rays were still looking for more.
I don’t think we were happy,” said starter Drew Rasmussen. We still have a chance to win 100 games.”
Rasmussen and three relievers combined to form a three-hitter, Brandon Lowe and Ji-Man Choi both homered and the Rays kissed the Houston Astros 7-0 on Wednesday-evening.
The Astros lost for the fifth time in six games on a night that could have taken them to their fourth AL West title in five seasons with a win. Their magic number to win the division is still one over Seattle, which defeated Oakland 4-2.
The key is you’re still on the cusp,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. There are a lot of people who are not on the cusp. You have to play the game. No one will give it to you.’
Tampa Bay improved to 98-60, surpassing the 2008 team for the most wins in franchise history. With the best record in the AL, the two-time AL East champions secured home field advantage through the AL Championship Series.
You want to compete, you want to win the East and if you have the chance, you want to do what these guys did tonight,” said manager Kevin Cash.
Cash said he had known for a while that this team was special, but determining the win is a beautiful way to show it.
It makes it that much stronger,” he said. There have been a lot of good teams over the years… to be at the top of the list with so many wins says a lot about the guys in the clubhouse.”
It marks the third time the Rays have entered the playoffs as the top seeded, and they are the first AL team to do so in consecutive seasons since the New York Yankees in 2011-12.
Rays rookie Wander Franco doubled and two singles to reach base safely for the 43rd game in a row, tying the longest streak of a player 20 or under to Frank Robinson in 1956.
Rasmussen (4-1) gave up one basehit over five innings. Luis Patio gave up one basehit in two innings and Ryan Sherriff gave up one basehit in 1 2/3 innings, but was eliminated after a batter walked and another with two outs in the ninth. Louis Head took over and took out the final.
Lowes 31st two-run homer put the Rays 3-0 in the second. Chois’ three-run shot in the fifth pushed Tampa Bay’s lead to 6-0 before the Astros got a runner on base.
The Astros didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning on Wednesday, the night after being held hitless until the sixth before rallying for a 4-3 win.
It’s been tough this time around, but these guys are tough,” Baker said. I’m not worried about them.”
Rookie Luis Garcia (11-8) gave up seven hits and six runs, but only three were earned on a costly error by rookie midfielder Jose Siri in the second.
There were two outs and no one on when Brett Phillips hit a fly that fell from Siri’s glove. The ball then bounced off the wall and Siri dropped it back to the ground as Phillips moved into third.
Francisco Mejas RBI, a single to right field, gave the Rays a 1-0 lead and Lowe followed with his shot to right field.
There’s always a risk of giving extra outs,” Baker said. That came back to bite us today.”
Rays left fielder Manuel Margot robbed Jose Altuve of a hit as he sprinted to make a dive catch before the first of the fourth inning.
Lowe doubled with one out in the fifth and Nelson Cruz walked with two outs. Choi sent Garcia’s next throw to the bullpen in the right center to fill the lead.
The Astros finally got a hit when Yuli Gurriel singled with one out in the fifth. But Carlos Correa grounded into a force out before Rasmussen eliminated Kyle Tucker to end the inning.
TRAINERS ROOM
Rays: INF Yandy Daz was out of the lineup after the sixth inning with rib injuries a day after leaving the game. But the Rays don’t believe the problem is serious and he expects to return on Friday
Astros: OR Michael Brantley was activated from the injured list on Wednesday after having suffered a sore right knee since September 11. … C Martn Maldonado left the game for the sixth inning with left shoulder pain. … RHP Zack Greinke (neck pain) will make a rehabilitation start for Triple-A Sugar Land on Thursday-evening. … RHP Josh James was sent to Sugar Land on Wednesday to make way for Brantley on the roster.
DELAYED
The game was halted for a few minutes with two outs in the ninth when two fans, one wearing an oversized foam cowboy hat, ran onto the field and zigzagged around the outfield while being chased by nine guards. Both men were eventually wrestled to the ground and led off the field and play resumed.
NEXT ONE
Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. (12-5, 3.17 ERA) opens the series final on Thursday-evening. The Rays go with an opener or Ryan Yarbrough (9-6, 5.09)
——
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/mlb/recap/_/gameId/401229423
