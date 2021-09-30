Parker football now ‘road warriors’ after tribe rejects COVID-19 plan

Parker High School is set to spend the rest of its football season on the road after the Colorado River Indian Tribes rejected its COVID-19 mitigation plan, school principal Brad Sale said.

Parker was set to host Wellton Antelope last week and Friday night’s undefeated Phoenix Arizona Lutheran in 2A games.

In Parker, Sale said, some lots are by deed and others are on the reservation. The football stadium stands on land donated by the Colorado River Indian Tribes, he said. It has been there since the late 1970s.

In August, Sale said that due to concerns about COVID-19, the tribal council passed a resolution requiring the use of face masks for all individuals on the reservation, regardless of vaccination status when outdoors.

The Parker district has an elementary school on the Colorado River Indian Tribes reservation. That school immediately went on a mask mandate, as did all of our school buses traveling on the reservation, Sale said.

“I received a letter about a week after the resolution began stating that all schools in the Parker Unified School District must comply with Resolution 254-21,” Sale said. “The other schools in our district are on property land, so we follow state law.

“On the advice of our attorney, we wanted to see where the litigation efforts were headed regarding the Governor’s No-masking Act. Our community is divided over mask-wearing like the rest of the country.”

Sale said the tribal council passed a “safer home” order on Sept. 16, closing stadium sports unless a mitigation plan was submitted and passed by the tribe. Sale said the district submitted its plan on Sept. 20, and it was rejected two days later because it doesn’t have a universal mask mandate in all schools, he says.

CRIT spokesman Mike Scerbo said he is waiting for a response from the tribal government for comment.

Sale said he wrote a letter to the tribe last Thursday asking for a reconsideration, but it was filed, he said, until Oct. 5.

The Broncs (4-0) traveled to Antelope last Friday and won that game 40-0.

They travel to Arizona Lutheran (5-0) on Friday in a battle of undefeated teams.

Sale thinks it has become “political” because a youth program is allowed to use the Parker stadium this weekend.

“This situation hurts our seniors who have put the work into football, band and cheer,” Sale, who has a son on the football team, said in an email. your home crowd on a Friday night. This is also the big fundraiser for the juniors for the prom.

“I am very established in this and feel the pain of our community. I am not only the inspector, but also the parent of a senior football player. So I know what it feels like to be a parent and a school official who is imprisoned in the middle of a political game by some members of our Tribal Council, we hope the Tribal Council will reconsider our mitigation plan so that our seniors don’t miss homecoming and senior night.”

Sale said his mitigation plan includes the following:

– All fans and players not participating will require a face mask. Fans must wear their masks when entering the facility.

– A reduced fan capacity of 25% of the stadium was requested.

– Hand disinfection points will be present throughout the complex.

– Social distancing would be required in the stands. Multiple social distancing announcements and the use of face masks by fans would be made during the match.

– Our stands would be disinfected after the games.

– After the games, our toilets will be disinfected.

– Players would have their own water bottles.

– Players have access to disinfecting wipes during and after the game.

– No meeting on the field after the game.

Sale said the players and families are willing to take their Friday night out to have games.

“Why on the road?” Sales requested. “It gives our parents a chance to watch their child play. Second, it gives our team a chance to play. Three, our kids have lost so much to COVID, this gives them a chance to be somewhat normal again.

“I am very disappointed in the actions our Tribal Council is taking towards the children who participate in football, cheer and band. They can be mad at the school district or at me all they want, but don’t take it out on the kids.

“Since we don’t see the Tribal Council allowing us to use our facility anytime soon, our kids are prepared to be road warriors for the rest of the season. That means they would be playing eight games on the road, and only one at home since.” San Pasqual canceled us two weeks ago.”

