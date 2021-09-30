Dutch athlete unveils match fixing ring in professional tennis





At least ten international professional tennis players, including four Dutch players, regularly work together with a match fixer for some extra income, says a young Dutch professional tennis player in the NOS podcast Gefixt. The player, who wanted to remain anonymous for obvious reasons, learned about this match-fixing ring through is doubles partner two years ago. The Dutch player shared a hotel room abroad with his doubles partner, another Dutch player, two years ago. “We talked about how he pays for tennis, because it’s quite an expensive sport. You have to pay for almost everything yourself: the travel, your hotel, sometimes a coach and the training location,” said the player. Then the subject of match fixing came up, the Dutchman told the NOS. His doubles partner had a second phone, with which he sent messages to an unknown person with the announcement that he was going to lose a certain match or set in exchange for a few thousand euros, according to the Dutchman. “I was quite surprised. I knew it happened in sport and sometimes you have suspicions, but in principle you don’t assume that someone is selling their matches.” He now knows at least ten players from France, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands who work with this match fixer. The Dutch player has not informed the authorities about this. Partly because his doubles partner is his friend, but also because he’s worried about the consequences for himself. “If you report something, they’re going to investigate you themselves. You have to hand in your phone and stuff. I would never do that. I’ve also bet on tennis matches because I liked it. And they do,” he said . That could get him a fine and suspension. The fact that he did not report the match fixing earlier could also work against him. Public Prosecution Service Anne de Leeuw is not surprised by the tennis player’s story, she tells the NOS. “Being a top tennis player costs so much that it’s almost a risk factor for match fixing,” she said. “In the Netherlands we have dozens of professional tennis players, but there are only a few who can really make a living from that. For the rest it is hard work and costs a lot of money. The danger lurks faster if you can create an alternative revenue model for yourself to keep practicing your sport.” The Dutch tennis association KNLTB says it is shocked by the tennis player’s account. “This shows that the threat of match fixing is very real,” the union told NOS. The KNLTB is especially concerned about the financial vulnerability of low-ranking players and wants to push for a different reward system. “We also notice that the willingness to report among players is low. That is why we have set up an anonymous reporting system, where this tennis player can also tell his story without danger.” That report is then passed on to the International Tennis Integrity Agency.

