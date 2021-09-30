FIELD hockey | Georgetown escapes with 2-1 win on penalties against Brown





After losing a thrilling game to Providence on Friday, September 24, the Georgetown women’s hockey team didn’t let go of another game. The Hoyas won 2-1 against Brown on penalties. With both teams posting heavy 2-1 losses, the Georgetown Hoyas (4-5, 0-2 Big East) and Brown Bears (3-5, 0-1 Ivy League) both came looking for a crucial win to round out their seasons. and escape sub-0.500 mediocrity. Wearing gold ribbons and scrunchies, the teams competed in support of childhood cancer research as part of Brown’s annual Gold in September matchup. The match seemed to be an exciting battle from the start. The Hoyas were in a 1-0 hole at the end of the first half, despite a lead in possession. Brown striker Danielle Van Rootselaar scored the leading goal from a penalty corner in the 12th minute. With less than a minute to go, the Hoyas nearly equalized with a goal from second-year midfielder Vivienne Trumpbour hitting the back of the cage. The referee waved it off and called an illegal hit, and Georgetown trailed 1-0 at halftime. The Hoyas came looking for an equalizer in the second half, with the game turning out to be very different from the first. Georgetown benefited from an onslaught of attacks. The Hoyas won the shot battle 7-1 in the third quarter and clawed their way back into the game with a goal from first-year striker Emma van der Veen in the 34th minute. Georgetown dominated in the second half, creating four penalty corners for Browns one and keeping the ball out of Hoya territory. Despite Hoyas’ strong performance, the Bears did not go down without a fight. Although Brown was again beaten 4-1 in the fourth quarter, the game went back and forth and eventually went into overtime. ANNA YUAN/DE HOYA | On September 24, freshman midfielder Elena Leahy takes on Brown in a thrilling 2-1 win. Both teams adjusted their strategies at the start of overtime. With four less players per team, each side was cautious and played conservatively rather than constantly attacking. Unlike much of the game before, the shot totals were pretty much even for the two overtimes. Despite a late attack from Brown forward Danielle Van Rootselaar and a few shots and penalty corners from the Bears, the Hoyas stood strong and drove the game to a shootout. Penalty kicks proved to be a hard-fought affair with both teams scoring their first shots. The next two gunners missed for each side, further extending the period. Brown-back Julia Hitti could eke out Hoya senior goalkeeper Ciara Weets, making it time for Van der Veen to get big again. Van der Veen scored successfully and tied the score. Three saves followed, leaving the fate of the games in the hands of freshman Hoya midfielder Elena Leahy. She rode through the circle and broke the goalkeepers’ ankles, exposing the cage for the winning goal. All in all a full team effort, Georgetown’s dominance of possession proved crucial to the win. Hoyas freshman forward Sophie Towne and fifth-year forward Emma Street were strong, with eight and seven shots respectively. The Hoyas found success by taking the lead in penalty corners, 18-5. Georgetown also managed to beat Brown 24-13, including dominating shots 11-2 in the second half. These keys to success must be repeated if the Hoyas hope to continue to take victories this season. The Hoyas will try to maintain their discipline and aggression this Friday, October 1 at 1 p.m. at Cooper Field, where they face the Temple Owls (6-3, 2-0 American). Temple leads the all-time series, 7-2, although Georgetown won two of the previous three matchups between the two programs.



