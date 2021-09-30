F1 confirms 2021 Qatar GP and 10-year race deal from 2023





Formula 1 has confirmed it will race in Qatar later this year at the Losail Circuit and has announced a 10-year deal for a race in the country from 2023.

1 Related This year’s Qatar Grand Prix will take place on November 21 and this year will be the 20th out of 22 in the championship. The Losail Circuit north of Doha has hosted Moto GP races since it opened in 2004, but has not yet hosted an F1 race. F1 plans to stage the race under spotlight – as the Moto GP does with its race. However, F1 said it would confirm the long-term location of the race in Qatar from 2023 at a later date, hinting at a new venue. The ten-year agreement follows the organization of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022. In 2021, Qatar will fill a seat previously listed by F1 as a TBA, following a decision to cancel the Australian Grand Prix for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are very pleased to welcome Qatar to the Formula 1 calendar this season and for the longer term from 2023 onwards,” said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. “The Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and the authorities have been incredible and have acted with great speed to ensure that the race can take place this season at the Losail Circuit, known by many as the host of MotoGP. “We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is tremendous interest in our sport and the hope of many venues to have a Grand Prix. The tremendous effort of all the teams, F1 and the FIA ​​has made it possible made around a 22 race calendar, something that is very impressive during a challenging year and something we can all be proud of.” Steve Wobser/Getty Images The 5,380km Losail circuit has the necessary FIA Grade One certification to hold a Formula 1 Grand Prix. FIA president Jean Todt said his organization has been working with Qatar to ensure Losail is ready to host this year’s race. “I congratulate Formula 1, the Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and the Qatari authorities, who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix takes place quickly and efficiently during these challenging times,” said Todt. “The Losail International Circuit, which will welcome the race, has worked closely with us to ensure they are fully prepared for this momentous occasion. We are very proud of this collective achievement. “I thank QMMF President Abdulrahman Al-Mannai and Minister of Culture and Sports Ghanem al Ali for their commitment. This long-term commitment to F1 as well as the organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and many other international events is another example of Qatar’s strong passion for sport.” Lewis Hamilton currently leads Max Verstappen by two points in the drivers’ championship with seven races to go. Mercedes leads Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship with 33 points. Remaining races on F1 calendar: Round 16: Turkish Grand Prix – Oct 8-10

Round 17: US Grand Prix – October 22-24

Round 18: Mexican Grand Prix – November 5-7

Round 19: Brazilian Grand Prix – November 12-14

Round 20: Qatar Grand Prix – Nov 19-21

Round 21: Saudi Arabia Grand Prix – December 3-5

Round 22: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – December 10-12

