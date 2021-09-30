Castore Announces New Partnership with Cricket South Africa





Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced Castore as its Official Clothing Partner for the next three years. The agreement grants Castore exclusivity as an official apparel partner of team kit and products to CSA, its teams, staff and players and as an official merchandising partner of CSA. The contract runs from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2024. The partnership further strengthens Castores’ presence in cricket, with the West Indies already being supplied by Castore and England Cricket, recently announced, starting in April 2022. It is Castore’s first step into South Africa, a country they see as an important market given his love not only for cricket, but also for sport in general. The announcement builds on existing partnerships Castore has with the likes of McLaren (F1), Rangers, Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Castore has already worked with several British athletes, including Andy Murray, Owen Farrell, Jos Buttler and Adam Peaty. The full range of kits will be made from unique technical fabrics developed exclusively by Castore to ensure lighter, more flexible and more durable gear than anything the team has ever worn before, ensuring performance during a long and grueling cricket season of the be of the highest quality. CSA Acting Chief Executive, Pholetsi Moseki, said it is my great pleasure to welcome Castore on board to our team of sponsors and suppliers, Castore is one of the major players in the world of athletic apparel and they are involved in such diverse sporting codes as Formula 1, cycling, football, athletics and swimming around the world. As we all know, most international cricket today is played in the Asian subcontinent and surrounding areas where the climatic conditions are extremely challenging, and it is important that our players have the most comfortable clothing available so that they can play at their optimal level. fight . Tom Beahon, founder of Castore commented: “Adding our wide range of teams and athletes with a team like Cricket South Africas Proteas is a huge honor for us as a brand and were excited to see where the partnership will take us. The T20 World Cup is the perfect way to kick off our partnership, an exciting, forward-thinking concept still in its early days where entertainment is always present.

