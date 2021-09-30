Two Final Fours in one city? Tennis, Olympics show how the women’s tournament can help

Back-to-back days at the US Open tennis tournament in early September saw 18-year-old Emma Raducanu become the first player to clamber from the play-in rounds to the title; and powerhouse Novak Djokovic failed in tears to complete a Grand Slam.

Few people watching those games thought that a women’s and men’s championship was being played in the same place, New York City. And no one would think of disrupting the format, an old tennis slam tradition.

You’d be laughed at if you suggested making a major a gender-specific event, said Joel Drucker, a tennis historian from Oakland, California.

The National Collegiate Athletic Association looks at tennis tracking and hosts the Women’s and Men’s Basketball Final Fours in the same city. The men’s and women’s basketball committees voted to investigate the concept, an NCAA spokeswoman said.

Fans watched Emma Raducanu and Leylah Annie Fernandez in the US Open Womens Final.

The idea is gaining traction, spurred in part by a viral video last spring of the men’s and women’s tournaments pitting weight training facilities against each other and a damning report from a law firm, commissioned by the NCAA, about inequality and wasted revenue potential at the women’s event.

Most women’s sports were launched in commercial form, long after men’s sports, in a crowded spectator and broadcast landscape, and have struggled to take the brightest podiums. Except when those stages are shared.

In addition to combining the Final Fours, the law firm also recommended extending the use of the men’s tournament’s popular March Madness branding to the women, something the NCAA announced Wednesday it will do for the 2022 event. unveiled a women’s logo that is identical to the men’s logo, except for an orange accent color.

Examples from tennis and the Olympics show that when organizers offer women the same place, platform and promotion as men, many women’s competitions become as popular as men. Money often follows: Tennis majors now pay women’s and men’s winners equally.

Sunisa Lee won all-round gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Women’s Olympic gymnastics and figure skating have been more popular than men’s for decades and offer a path to better economic opportunities. In recent weeks, Sunisa Lee became the latest all-around gymnastics champion to use her Olympic title for a spot on Dancing With the Stars.

The Men’s and Women’s Final Fours draw packed stadiums and the highest ratings of any championship produced by the NCAA. But the NCAA has always planned and presented them separately, even though they usually take place on overlapping days of the same early April weekend. In other words, the NCAA is essentially pitting its second most popular event against its most popular.

Other events, meanwhile, are planned far in advance to integrate men and women, allowing the most captivating leagues to rise to the top.

This year’s US Open women’s final drew a bigger TV audience than the men’s, as it did in 2019. For this summer’s Tokyo Olympics, NBC devoted 57% of its prime-time coverage to female athletes, Molly said. Solomon, executive producer and president. , NBC Olympic production. It only made sense: Women won 58% of Team USA’s medals.

We base our programming decisions on the best stories, the most popular sports, Solomon said.

NBC also spent more prime-time hours reporting on women than men in the three Olympics before that, according to an independent assessment of the broadcasts led by a professor of sports communications at the University of Alabama.

Still, the idea of ​​a combined Final Four is controversial. In a recent poll of Division I head coaches by the Womens Basketball Coaches Association, a 55.7% majority were in favor, but many disagreed on everything from increased hotel costs to fears that the already successful women’s event would turn out to be a success. overshadowed by the men’s tournament.

We become the ugly stepchild of the real show, one coach wrote on the survey.

The Final Fours for men and women have separate broadcast partners CBS/Turner for the men and ESPN for the women, which could make coordination a challenge.

But a combined event could give the women’s tournament a boost in sponsorship support, which is lagging behind its current setup, in part because of the way the NCAA has designed its corporate sponsorship program. Although the program is nominally for 90 sports championships, it is controlled by the broadcasters of the men’s basketball tournament.

As a result, resources are put into promoting the men’s tournament and few are spent on the women’s event.

The 2021 men’s Final Four in Indianapolis, for example, featured an off-day concert by Miley Cyrus, presented by the NCAA, CBS/Turner and top NCAA sponsors AT&T.,

Coca Cola,

and Capital One with a price tag of nearly $5 million, according to the law firm’s review.

The 2021 Men’s Final Four took place in Indianapolis.

The concert gave the men’s Final Four the feel of a professional sporting event, while there was nothing quite like the women’s Final Four, according to the review.

A combined Final Four could even draw new eyes to the TV broadcast of the men’s event, which is still hugely popular but stagnant. The audience of 16.9 million men’s championships in 2021 decreased by 40% from six years ago, while the audience of 4.1 million women’s championships increased by 32%.

The idea of ​​competing in the two Final Fours is not new. Current commissioner for the Big East Conference, Val Ackerman, defended it in a 2013 white paper on women’s basketball prepared for the NCAA. In a 2014 email to NCAA and conference leaders, viewed by The Wall Street Journal, Ackerman argued that a combined event could also help support college basketball against the growing power of college football.

The NCAA lost control of broadcasting rights to the most popular college sports, which together are worth well over $1 billion a year and rising rapidly, to athletic conferences in a 1984 Supreme Court decision. College Football Playoff leaders look forward to it to increase it to a whopping 12 teams of four. That could suck more oxygen out of the regular season of college basketball, an important lead up to the tournaments.

Although tennis champion Billie Jean King helped make her legend by launching a spin-off women’s league in the 1970s because of pay differentials, she told lawyers who conducted the NCAA gender equality assessment that her first choice was to include all players.

Men and women create much more value together, King said, and that’s how we want the world to look.

