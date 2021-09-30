Anargya Manjunath wins U-17 title





The next-gen of the Indian table tennis table is doing well. After the young rowers caused a furore at the WTT Youth Contender table tennis tournament in Tunis, India’s Anargya Manjunath won the WTT Youth Contender table tennis tournament in Belgrade. The WTT Youth Table Tennis title is Anargya Manjunath’s first major international title this season. The young paddler defeated Hungarian Dorottya Tolygyes 3-2 (11-6, 7-11, 11-4, 8-11, 11-6) to win the U-17 girls’ singles trophy. Incidentally, this was Anargya Manjunath’s first crown after more than two years of title drought. Anargya Manjunath, from Bengaluru, looked impressive from the start of the tournament. After a relatively easy passage through the group stage, Anargya’s easy run continued into the quarter and semi-finals as well. In the semi-finals, the paddler stranded to a 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 12-10) victory over the Swedish Nomin Baasan. WTT Table tennis tournament final was tough However, the final was a crunch affair. The Indian table tennis player was tested to the limit, but Anargya came forward with flying colors. Even though Anargya’s Hungarian opponent kept coming back into the game every time she took the lead, the Bangalore girl triumphed in the end. The Indian teen showed her prowess and determination in the decision maker and sewed it in style. Anargya admitted that she felt lucky to have won the crown. She said: It was my first international outing in a long time, about two and a half years. I played the decision maker with full confidence and some of her casual mistakes played a part as well.” Success in the higher category eludes Anargaya Although the Bengaluru girl owned the U-17 category, she was unable to replicate the success in the U-19 category. She was eliminated in the pre-quarter finals, losing to Sweden’s Matilda Hansson 2-3 (11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 12-14, 7-11). Another young Indian table tennis player, Karuna Gajendran, also retired in the last-16 stages after losing 2-3 (11-9, 6-11, 11-9, 6-11, 9-11) to Swedish Rebecca Muskantor . Read also Swastika Ghosh from India made the outing an unforgettable experience for herself and won a bronze medal. The Mumbai-based table tennis player reached the semi-finals before losing the match to Rebecca Muskantor in straight games. Also read: Asian Table Tennis Championship: Indian men’s team makes history and secures first-ever medal! Log in to reply









