Bichette’s game-winning Homer keeps Blue Jays hopes alive

TORONTO — Every game needs a hero.

With the score tied in the bottom of the eighth, Bo Bichette strode into the penalty area to take charge. It was quiet in Rogers Center after the two-run lead in Toronto was lost an inning before, but the Blue Jays short stop was about to change that.

Yankees reliever Clay Holmes fired a fastball into the inside half of the plate and Bichette got the barrel on with an inside-out swing.

29,601 fans screamed as Bichette’s ball sailed over the wall into right midfield for a solo home run, his second bomb of the game and 28th of the season.

The feat is even more impressive because Bichette said he walked up to the plate with the intention of going deep.

“I was actually trying to hit a home run there,” Bichette said. “Just lucky to have it.”

The 23-year-old’s hair fluttered in the wind as he rounded the bases, thumping his chest and pointing at the rowdy Blue Jays dugout. When Bichette got there, his teammates threw the home run jacket over him and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. pushed him up the dugout stairs for a “special” curtain call.

Bichette called his home run in the eighth inning the “most exciting” moment of his career.

“This is what we dream of,” he said. “I wouldn’t be playing baseball if it wasn’t for moments like this. This is why I work hard, why I do what I do.”

Not only did the decisive homerun in Wednesday’s 6-5 win provide a potential season-changing moment for the Blue Jays, it built on an already historic game.

In the very first inning – long before the last minute drama – Marcus Semien rewrote history with one mighty cut.

Yankees starter Gerrit Cole handed Semien a fastball and he ripped it over the left field fence for his 44th home run of the year. The two-run blast broke Davey Johnson’s 48-year record for most homeruns in a season by a second baseman and gave the Blue Jays an early lead.

“That’s great,” Semien said of his achievement. “Like I said about Bo, I work hard at my craft every day.

“We knew the guy we’re dealing with today. We had to be ready for speed, so we worked on that a bit before the game. He attacked me with fastballs and I was coming.”

After Semien’s explosion, momentum returned to Bichette, who initially helped set two new franchise records with his own offensive magic.

Before Bichette’s aggressive approach won the Blue Jays the game, he first flipped a high fastball from Cole and drove it 412 feet into right midfield.

His first longball broke Tony Batista’s single-season franchise mark for home runs through a shortstop and gave Toronto four 100-RBI hitters on the year, another Blue Jays record.

“I’m not surprised,” said manager Charlie Montoyo of Bichette’s efforts, “because this guy is going to be one of the best baseball players. You’ll see.

“Toronto has two children who, along with Bo Bichette and Vlad Guerrero, will be one of the top two players in baseball for the next ten years.”

Making the postseason is not easy. It’s not supposed to be. Having a lineup full of run producers helps, but the wafer-thin margin of error was fully apparent in Wednesday’s heartbreaking matchup. The momentum wavered back and forth for the last three innings of this one, and some late-game heroics put Toronto on top.

If the Blue Jays make it to the playoffs – they are now one game back from the second AL wildcard spot – this game will go down in history as one of the greatest moments of the season and a catalyst for future success.

The atmosphere during this win was truly special, and Montoyo said he is counting on the energy of the home crowd to fuel his team for the remaining four games of the season.

“You know what I like about these moments right now, that we have the fans and we’re doing in Toronto,” Montoyo said. “We missed that last year when we made the play-offs.

“And now we’re fighting to make the playoffs, with a crowd, with people, and it’s great. Today was great, hearing the crowd so loud, it’s definitely going to be fun tomorrow.”