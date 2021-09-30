Cricket Australia struggles to reschedule Sheffield matches ahead of Ashes series





The Sheffield Shield continues to move as Cricket Australia (CA) tries to ensure that Test stars and hopefuls have ample time in red ball cricket for the men’s Ashes. Most important points: Cricket Australia had hoped to play six rounds of shield before the Ashes series

Only one game has been played so far this season The first astest starts on December 8 in Brisbane CA originally had six Sheffield Shield rounds scheduled for the first Ashes Test, which kicks off in Brisbane on December 8. National men’s coach Justin Langer and other influential figures were desperate for a pile of red-ball cricket in the coming months, especially given that Australia hasn’t played a test since India’s loss at the Gabba in January. But due to the closure of state borders, CA has rushed to reschedule the matches, especially for NSW and Victoria, and so far a draw between Western Australia and South Australia is the only completed match. The COVID-19 outbreak in Queensland, which led Tasmania to essentially exit the Shield clash in Brisbane just as the coin was about to be flipped on Tuesday, has further complicated matters. LIVE UPDATES: Read our blog for the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic Players in Sydney and Melbourne have been waiting for updates on their situation in September, hoping to get the green light to use another state as a gateway to kick off their Shield campaigns. There is hope that South Australia will come to the rescue of CA, but that plan has yet to be approved. “We hope we go into quarantine, not this weekend but the weekend after,” Victoria coach Chris Rogers told SEN. “Probably in four weeks from now [until they play]. “We planned to start the season on September 11, so we had the guys ready around that stage. “Since then, we’re almost in a set pattern.” Players were ready to go into quarantine in the Northern Territory, but that plan didn’t materialize. “It’s a bit of a roller coaster, we’ve had some false starts. “Emotionally it goes up and down a bit. You have your moments when you think it’s all done, then the rug is taken off [from underneath you]. “You just feel guys get a little bit, not bored, just frustrated [that] they can’t play good games.” It is believed CA and players wanted to avoid a repeat of last year’s Shield hub, when Adelaide hosted all six state teams at the start of the season. But NSW and Victoria, whose female counterparts are already in Tasmanian hotel quarantine ahead of the Women’s Big Bash League, are both facing long spells away from home. What you need to know about the coronavirus: Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Watch Duration: 8 minutes 10 seconds 8 m Do we really need booster vaccines for COVID-19? Loading form… MONKEY

