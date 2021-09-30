Tennis news – 6,000 days and record holder Rafael Nadal reaches another top-10 milestone

Remember when Rafael Nadal wasn’t in the top 10 of the ATP world rankings? Probably not.

Nadal has now passed the milestone of 6000 consecutive days in the top 10 after breaking through for the first time on April 25, 2005.

It’s incredible testament to his longevity, and the record he holds in the top 10 for the most consecutive weeks is unlikely to be broken anytime soon. As of the beginning of this week, on September 27, Nadal has been in the top 10 in the world for 836 consecutive weeks. Second on the list is Jimmy Connors at 789 weeks, with Roger Federer third at 734 weeks.

And that total excludes the 22 weeks the rankings were frozen last year due to the season hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nadal, who made his debut on the ATP Tour in 2002, reached the top 10 for the first time in 2005 after winning his first Barcelona title by beating Juan Carlos Ferrero in the final. It was the season that an 18-year-old Nadal would announce himself as a star, with Barcelona taking his fourth title in an 11-title season, still the highest total of his career. Also in the top 10 at the time of Nadal’s breakthrough were Roger Federer, Lleyton Hewitt, Andy Roddick, Marat Safin, Gaston Gaudio, Tim Henman, Andre Agassi, Carlos Moya and David Nalbandian.

Novak Djokovic had only made his Grand Slam debut at the Australian Open a few months earlier, losing to Safin in the first round, and Federer was the only one of the Big Three to win major titles, having already secured four. put. Barcelona was also only the fifth title of Nadal’s career; he has now won 88. Nadal finished the 2005 season as No. 2 in the world, a position he held for 160 consecutive weeks before finally overtaking Federer at the top of the rankings in August 2008.

Since that historic victory in Barcelona, ​​Nadal has won the tournament a record 12 times, along with 20 Grand Slam titles, putting him on a par with Djokovic and Federer in the all-time standings.

Nadal has won two titles this year but stopped his season in August to help him return to full fitness. Despite not playing for the rest of 2021, it seems unlikely that Nadal will disappear from the top 10.

He is currently number 6 in the world and does not have many points that will drop from his ranking until 2022. He will lose 400 points from the 2019 ATP Finals, 360 points from the 2019 Paris Masters and 180 points from 2019 Indian Wells.

Nadal is at 5,815 ranking points, behind him are Matteo Berrettini (5,173 points), Dominic Thiem and Roger Federer (both due to injury for the rest of the year), Casper Ruud (3,440 points), Felix Auger-Aliassime (3,368 points), Hubert Hurkacz (3,333 points) and Denis Shapovalov (3,265 points). It would take some major performances in the remaining two months of the season for anyone to rise above Nadal in the rankings.

Even going into 2022, Nadal won’t have a lot of points to defend because he nothing but made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open this year. However, if he’s not at his best for the clay-court season, his top-10 run could be in jeopardy.

Keep the points under five shots! – The time Nadal coached Federer at Laver Cup

Nadal announced earlier this month that he is recovering from treatment for his foot injury. His last game was at the Citi Open in early August, when he was defeated by Lloyd Harris.

About his recovery, he said: It’s a time that is a bit complicated on a personal and professional level. Frankly, with the illusion of improvement and facing a process that will be difficult and painful at some point, but that I have to go through to get back in a position to fight for what I want. I am determined to do it.

Nadal’s former coach and uncle, Toni Nadal, believes his cousin will be ready to go again in 2022.

He’s getting better, he told Tennis Majors about rehab. He’s set his sights on a start in Australia. It’ll be fine. I’m confident. The idea is to have a great year 2022. He’ll be there do anything to it.”

Nadal recently teased fans that he may return to Laver Cup action in 2022, having missed the event this year. The Spaniard was one of the stars of the Laver Cup, along with Federer, and hinted that a Fedal reunion could take place in London.

