Youth hockey players are delighted to receive personalized hockey gifts at their end of season party





MONTREAL, September 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ –Jonathan Chartrand, CEO of Custom Hockey Design, knows the excitement youth hockey players experience through the amount of feedback he gets from parents and coaches. For more information, including product images, please visit https://customhockeydesign.com “Hi John, the mini sticks you made for our Bulldog Aces were an absolute hit! Thank you so much for the great work.” christie, Saskatoon, SK

Personalized hockey gifts Create exciting gifts at youth hockey parties and corporate events

“We had our hockey banquet yesterday and our kids (Lasalle Sabres) got their mini sticks. They loved it! I’m very impressed with the quality and design.” aileen, Windsor, Ontario. Receiving hockey gifts at a season close is an exciting time for youth hockey players. Receiving personalized hockey gifts with the player’s name and number along with a team design is even more exciting. Jonathan wanted to give personalized hockey gifts that would be both fun to receive and practical. “There are many companies that offer personalized hockey-related gifts, but very few offer gifts with a functional value that children can play with or use in some way,” says Jonathan. Currently, a search for “personalized hockey gifts” on Google returns search results for companies that offer various personalized hockey gifts with little to no functional value. However, only Custom Hockey Design offers personalized 30-inch composite mini hockey sticks for knee hockey and personalized 17oz/750mm stainless steel hot/cold bottles for packing in school lunches. These personalized gifts are graphically designed exclusively for each youth hockey team and each player on the team. Designs include team names, team logos, team colors and individual player names and numbers. Custom Hockey Design is a design company that serves: Canada and United States with high quality personalized gifts including mini hockey sticks, mini lacrosse sticks and hot/cold stainless steel bottles, each with a unique personalized design. Jonathan Chartrand founded the company in 2013 and is currently the main owner. Custom Hockey Design enjoys a five star rating from customers. The company prides itself on creating unique designs, using quality materials and providing excellent customer support. Contact:

Jonathan Chartrand, DIRECTOR

Custom Hockey Design

Phone: 1877 201 5606

https://customhockeydesign.com

[email protected] SOURCE Custom Hockey Design

