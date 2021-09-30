Qatar added to 2021 F1 calendar as Gulf state strikes 10-year deal to host races in the country from 2023





The Losail International Circuit will host the country’s first-ever F1 Grand Prix from November 19-21, the 20th of this season’s 22 races in the 2021 championship.

F1 also announced a 10-year deal to host races in Qatar from 2023, although the race location will be confirmed at a later date.

“There was a strong will from Qatar to help F1, and in the course of this process the vision for a longer partnership was discussed and agreed for 10 years,” the F1 statement said. said

“The move from the gesture of helping F1 in 2021 to a long-term strategy was short and simple and the vision that F1 would be the showcase for Qatar after the 2022 World Cup was the driving force behind this long-term agreement.”

READ: World Cup 2022 — Qatar is ready to fight allegations of workers’ rights violations A race in Qatar means the final three races of the 2021 season will be run across the Middle East, with the Qatar GP followed by the first-ever Saudi Arabian GP on December 3-5, and the season closing with the Abu Dhabi GP on December 10-12. The Saudi Arabian race has raised uneasy questions for F1 regarding “sportswashing” – a phenomenon where corrupt or autocratic regimes invest in sporting events to launder their international reputation. Prince Khalid Bin Sultan Al Faisal, President of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), told CNN in September that F1 “would never have agreed to come” if they were concerned about the impact of the country hosting a race on the “reputation of the organization”. Responding to questions about human rights issues in Saudi Arabia, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali told CNN earlier this month he believed F1 could serve as a “facilitator” for change. “The beauty of sport is that we have to talk about sport. In our culture, human rights are crucial and important to follow,” Domenicali said. “We believe that with Formula 1 in the country there is no room or space not to think about the truth. We will be facilitators, to anticipate the change that might have taken longer in a different situation. “On the other hand, we can’t expect to turn a millennium, thousands of years of culture into something in the blink of an eye.” The Losail International Circuit has hosted MotoGP races since 2004, but has not yet hosted an F1 race. “We are very pleased to welcome Qatar to the Formula 1 calendar this season and for the longer term from 2023 onwards,” said Domenicali. said in the statement. Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features and videos “The Qatar Motor & Motorcycle Federation and the authorities have been incredible and have acted with great speed to ensure that the race can take place this season at the Losail Circuit, known by many as the host of MotoGP. “We have shown that we can continue to adapt and there is huge interest in our sport and the hopes of many venues for a Grand Prix. “The tremendous commitment of all the teams, F1 and the FIA ​​has made it possible to deliver a 22-race calendar, something very impressive during a challenging year and something we can all be proud of. “ With seven races left of the 2021 F1 season, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton leads Red Bull’s Max Verstappen by two points in the drivers’ championship.

