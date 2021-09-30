Cricket NFT platform Rario partners with Abu Dhabi





New Delhi, IN, Sept. 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cricket-based NFT platform Rario today announced a new partnership with the Abu Dhabi T10. This is Rario’s third collaboration agreement of its kind, which has already committed itself as official partners to the Hero Caribbean Premier League and the Lanka Premier League. The Abu Dhabi T10 is scheduled for November 19 to December 4, 2021. The Abu Dhabi T10 has continuously taken a proactive approach, taking differentiating measures to attract a growing audience every year. With this goal in mind, it gives us immense pleasure to deal with a partner like Rario, who has reimagined the ways fans can connect with the game. The Rario platform provides an outlet for ADT10 to create a unique digital experience for our audience for the upcoming season, said Shaji Ul Mulk, owner of the Abu Dhabi T10 and member of the Emirates Cricket Board. The Abu Dhabi T10 is the world’s only 10-over cricket tournament officially endorsed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). It brings together over 120 of the world’s biggest cricket names to compete in the game’s fastest and most action-packed format. Returning for a fifth edition of the two-time winners and current champions, Northern Warriors will try to defend their crown against the rest of the field, including the Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Delhi Bulls, Maratha Arabians, Pune Devils, Qalandars and Team Abu Dhabi. Rario co-founder and CEO Ankit Wadhwa said: The action-intensive nature of the Abu Dhabi T10 tends to create breathtaking moments, as we have seen in previous editions of the tournament. This creates a fantastic space for Rario to come in and immortalize these moments for cricket enthusiasts, who, for the first time, will have the chance to own them as limited edition digital collectibles. We are delighted to be working with an exciting partner such as the Abu Dhabi T10, who share our modern fan-centric vision of the game of cricket. About Rario The World’s First Officially Licensed Cricket NFT Platform Rario is a digital collecting platform for cricket fans to collect and trade officially licensed cricket moments on the blockchain, represented as a non-fungible token (NFT). With Polygon Studios and Animoca as partners, Rario is built on the Polygon Network by a top team of Indian founders and backed by renowned investors such as Kingsway Capital and Presight Capital. Rario enables fans to participate as a community and invest in tangible sports moments. It gives the fan the opportunity to own a piece of sports history. Rario has already officially partnered with several international cricket leagues and renowned internationally acclaimed cricket talent that will help create a cricket ecosystem for cricket fans around the world. www.rario.com | Disagreement | Twitter | Blog | Instagram About Abu Dhabi T10 Abu Dhabi Cricket (ADC) is home to the exciting Abu Dhabi T10 series – the world’s only 10-over cricket tournament officially endorsed by the International Cricket Council (ICC) and licensed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB). It brings together over 120 of the world’s biggest cricket names to compete in the fastest game format. With the support of the Government of Abu Dhabi and the Sports Council of Abu Dhabi, ADC and Ten Sports Management (TSM) have consistently grown the series and praised it worldwide for setting up a successful season in January/February 2021 despite the challenging conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Delivered safely against a backdrop of strict COVID prevention protocols, the tournament received a worldwide TV audience and acclaim as a world-class event. The fifth edition of this highly popular cricket spectacle will be held over 15 days from November 19 to December 4, 2021, during the UAE’s 50th National Day weekend. Past Abu Dhabi T10 champions include the Kerala Kings, Maratha Arabians and Northern Warrior who have won the title twice. Press contact: Abhishek Kashyap, [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/09/30/2306364/0/en/Cricket-NFT-Platform-Rario-Forms-Partnership-with-Abu-Dhabi-T10.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos