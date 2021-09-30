ASU Football: UCLA Players to Watch

UCLA (3-1) started the season with an eyebrow-raising 44-10 win over Hawaii, then backed it up with the signature Chip Kelly era win in a 38-27 win over LSU in Week 2. A step back against a competitive Fresno State team, but right on the ship on the road last week against a Stanford team, which was hard to figure out.

All told, the Bruins are second in the Pac-12, just behind the state of Arizona. The game many expected for the season would be a tough test for the Sun Devils, but may have turned into the deciding game for the South division of the conference.

For the state of Arizona, their opponent will feature some familiar foes this week, but additional guns have made the Bruins even more dangerous in 2021.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (sr.)

Why not start with the quarterback who has become one of the most dynamic players at the conference? For the first three years, the man known as DTR showed flashes of the enormous potential he possessed after a stellar career at the perennially dominant Bishop Gorman High School. Year four is the year when everything comes together.

During the first four weeks of the season, Thomson-Robinson racked up 919 yards on 89 attempts with nine touchdowns. Most impressively, the electric quarterback has taken care of the football, throwing just one interception in the game against LSU.

Last season, he averaged 5.6 yards per game. Those numbers have dropped this season, but he remains a first-class dual-threat quarterback when he’s healthy. That’s the caveat this week, Thompson-Robinson suffered a hamstring injury against Stanford last week, and his rushing abilities may be limited on Saturday night.

UCLA fans will argue that he is better than Jayden Daniels, ASU fans will scoff at that idea. The point is, both quarterbacks are talented enough to win football games on their own terms.

Walking back Zach Charbonnet (Jr.)

Charbonnet is in his first season close to home after spending his first two seasons in the Michigan backfield.

A superstar racing back in high school from Camarillo, California, he’s been let go after being largely restrained over a conservative Michigan rush attack that saw the dangerous runner on the outside rushing mostly between tackles.

Obviously, this offensive system is a better fit for Charbonnet. He has been a revelation for Bruins’ hasty attack, moving to the top spot in the rear. So far in 2021, he has rushed 360 yards on 46 tries (7.8 YPC) and seven touchdowns.

Brittain Brown, the senior redshirt who ripped up the Sun Devils in Tempe last year by an average of over 13 yards per pop, is back and producing too. Slowing him down will be a pill hard enough to swallow. Throwing in Charbonnet is like chasing that pill with a ghost pepper.

Cornerback Qwantrezz Knight (Sr.)

Also notice 24 on the other side of the field. Knight is the best defensive player for the Bruins and has been a nightmare for everyone on the other side.

Like some members of the secondary Sun Devil, Knight is a senior in name only. In two weeks he will reach the age of his jersey number. His fourth season was 2019 and statistically it was his best with 74 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

This season Knight is on track to have another campaign like in 2019. In four games, he has 17 solo tackles, 1.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. He’s not as much of a threat as a cover corner as he’s never made an interception in his career, but it’s nearly impossible to make tackles against him.