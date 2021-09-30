Union women’s hockey happy to be back, eyes first ECAC Hockey playoff berth

SCHENECTADY When the Union College women’s hockey team takes to the ice at RIT Friday night, it will be Dutchwomen’s first game in 587 days.

Unionhead coach Josh Sciba expects a lot of excitement and nervous energy. The Dutch women last played against Cornell on February 22, 2020, as Union’s 2020-21 season was canceled due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

I know Ive joked before that I felt like I was doing something in the first five minutes, said Union head coach Josh Sciba, who is entering his sixth season with the Dutchwomen. I don’t know what it will be, but I would probably take a penalty. We were going to do something because our energy would get off the charts.

I think they’ve been reinforced. They are ready to play. I think they are hungry to play, hungry to compete. If you look at our preseason, we’ve been more competitive in the first few weeks. I think our roster is the deepest it’s ever been. Again, with that hunger and that passion they have to play, I’m excited to see how we perform.

I’d say we’re all super excited to get out on the ice, said senior forward Katie Sonntag. Last year, I think, reminded us how much we take for granted in order to play. Taking that away puts a lot of things into perspective. Finally getting back on the ice this year is like it’s the first game we can [play] in I don’t know how long. . . . I am so delighted. I will play again on Friday. I think were really hyped.

Dutch senior striker Grace Heiting agreed.

Lots of excitement, of course, said Heiting, who was the Unions top goalscorer in 2019-20 with six goals and eight assists. I know that our superstructure in particular has been looking forward to this for a long time. Lots of emotions and pure excitement. I think just going out and doing our thing and not letting that be too much, it’s going to be exciting for all of us.

One exciting thing that the Dutch women hope to achieve is making it to the ECAC Hockey Tournament.Since Union began playing NCAA Division I hockey in 2003-04, Union has never reached the ECACH postseason.

Usually the Dutch women finished last in the conference. The last time they played in 2019-20, they finished ninth, their best finish ever.

The Dutch women had a legitimate chance that season to make it to the ECACH tournament with eight teams. After a 2-0 win over RPI in the Mayors Cup match on January 25, 2020, the Dutch women were in seventh place, but lost their last seven games of the season.

In this year’s ECACH coaches preseason poll, Union was picked to finish 10th.

For us, it’s just teaching our group how to win, Sciba said. Of course, arriving on Friday and Saturday will be the culmination of everything we continue to do week-to-week and day-to-day, Sciba said. I try to teach our group how to win in different situations, how to play in certain areas that can create winning situations [and] how to give them the mindset that they can believe they can win, that they can beat [the] top teams in the league. Finding ways to win some of those one-goal matches that we found ourselves in quite a bit in the 19-20 season. So just teaching our group how to win is much more of what we need and that mindset will be the big thing that gets us over that bump.

I think it was a play-off team.

