Boca Golf and Tennis still at odds with city over new public facilities

Boca Raton seems to be losing patience with residents of Boca Golf and Tennis Club.

Several angry residents spoke during the city council meeting on Tuesday evening. On Friday, the city will take operational control of the golf course and clubhouse donated by the Boca Raton Resort & Club last year.

The property may benefit the city, a woman said, but it stinks to us. She complained, Were not a resort anymore. Allowing the public, another woman said, would mean flooding the community. Two speakers called the city’s actions towards residents appalling. One said: you owe us something. The general feeling was that the city was unresponsive and, as one speaker said, did not answer questions about what would happen next.

In a letter to the editor that appeared on Tuesday Sun Sentinel, a handful of residents argued that the city could not take action on the property without annexing it. They cited a state law designed to prevent governments from trampling on people. Boca Raton officials, who consulted the city’s legal department, disagree.

Mayor Scott Singer waited for all residents to list their grievances. He then noted that there was a lot of misinformation and turned the matter over to city manager Leif Ahnell for comment.

Contrary to the allegations, Ahnell said, the city has worked with the community on dozens and dozens of issues in public and hundreds of problems behind the scenes. Contrary to the claim that someone from the city said in March the clubhouse pool would remain open, Ahnell said, he finds nowhere that a Boca Raton official has made such a promise.

On the complaint about poor communication, Ahnell cited the many meetings with the master’s association Boca Golf and Tennis Club. It is the umbrella organization for the 13 communities that together make up the 960 houses. It would be unworkable, Ahnell said, to deal with individual homeowners’ associations. (I’ve heard there is disagreement between some HOAs and the main association. If so, that seems to be the community’s problem, not the cities.)

The city held a neighborhood meeting in August and posted the video on its website. Ahnell said a second meeting is planned for November or December, when snowbirds should be here. He reiterated that the city plans to invest nearly $8 million to make this a premier facility, which includes golf, a renovated clubhouse, tennis and pickleball courts, and a restaurant.

About 10 percent of homes in the Boca Golf and Tennis Club had membership through the resort, now The Boca Raton, which allowed them to use the club’s facilities. All residents can use all amenities at city rates, even if they do not live in the city.

For some, the question of the club pool remains. The city has no plans to keep it, given all of Boca Ratons’ other municipal pools and the estimated $300,000 annual cost to operate the pool.

Assistant city manager Chrissy Gibson said Boca Raton suggested that the city council survey the community to determine how many residents think having a pool is important. Gibson made it clear that if the renovated facility had a pool, all residents of the city would be eligible to use it, not just residents of Boca Golf and Tennis.

The main association, Gibson said, replied that there was no appetite for a pool. No poll has been conducted. We’re not doing serious damage, Gibson said. The city believes that those who insist on a swimming pool are a vocal minority. Boca Raton will close the existing pool on Friday.

An email from March is circulating among club residents. In it, the president of the main association said: Last night I got a call from our lawyer with good news, saying that the city heard our community and has decided to keep the pool open, we are still in talks with the gym and fitness center , like many other problems.

Gibson echoed Ahnell by saying that the city had not taken a position on the pool several months ago. Not a single councilor flinched when Ahnell said the new facility would not include a swimming pool.

As for traffic, Ahnell reiterated that the city will likely build a new entrance to the community. In addition, Boca Raton is working with the school district to relocate a bus stop, which could ease congestion.

These problems will likely persist for at least a year and perhaps longer. For now, some residents of Boca Golf and Tennis believe the city could do a lot more, while Boca Raton believes the city is doing a lot more than it needs to.

(Photo courtesy of Delray Beach Fire Rescue)

Although Highland Beach has told Delray Beach the city plans to end its rescue contract, Fire Chief Keith Tomey doesn’t believe it will.

On Nov. 2, Highland Beach voters will decide whether to spend $10 million on equipment for what would be the city’s fire department. In June, the city commission approved the creation of the department. The commissioners voted unanimously to terminate the Delray Beach contract because it had become too expensive.

But first, Tomey said of the referendum: it must pass. He noted that voters in Highland Beach rejected a referendum in 2010 to spend $810,000 on a new ladder truck. City rules require a referendum on purchases over $350,000.

Delray Beach has 22 firefighters assigned to Highland Beach. Those positions would disappear when the contract expires. If so, Tomey hopes to avoid layoffs by eliminating positions through attrition. There are 10 open vacancies in next year’s budget. Tomey said the department is using overtime to cover the vacant positions.

Tomey said: I find it hard to think that voters in Highland Beach would approve an amount more than ten times what they rejected 11 years ago. If that happens, the Highland Beach manager said, the city will try again.

Assisted Living and Addison Mizner School

Addison Mizner Elementary View

Boca Raton could be months or even years away from hearings on the proposed adult residential facility (ALF) near Addison Mizner School. That didn’t stop several potential neighbors of the project from attending Tuesday night’s city council meeting to voice their opposition.

The ALF, proposed by Whelchel Partners, would take the site of a closed church. It is located just south of Palmetto Park Road on 12th Avenue. The school is three blocks to the south.

Boca Square residents quickly organized themselves against the project and filed a petition with the city. The project would require repurposing and other city changes to be built in a single-family neighborhood. Some neighbors have expressed fears that the influence of the developer, the principals, the son and daughter of former Mayor Susan Whelcheland, her attorney for the city’s leading land-use firm, would overwhelm residents’ opposition.

One woman said many homes in the area are experiencing plumbing problems and that increased demand from a multi-family project could lead to the neighborhood ending up like Fort Lauderdale, which has suffered from outdated plumbing for years. Two speakers suggested that a better location for the ALF would be the former Kmart store in the mall across Palmetto Park Road. But that building is intended for shops and an ALF in that location would be even less compatible.

The application has just been reviewed by the city’s department heads. Development Services Director Brandon Schaad said the timetable will depend on how Whelchel Partners responds to these early comments. The developer plans to hold a community meeting via Zoom on October 18.

New website of the city of Boca

Boca Raton has his website. According to a press release, the pandemic is one of the reasons. After the uncertainty of the past year and a half, we are excited to invite the community to rediscover Boca Raton and move on, connect and enjoy the city they know and love.