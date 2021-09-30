Sports
Women’s Division I College Hockey: Women’s WCHA balances history and legacy as they look to the future after men’s league ends – College Hockey
The turmoil of conference restructuring in men’s hockey has largely not impacted the women’s game over the past decade. And while operationally the closure of the men’s WCHA this summer didn’t change much for the women’s WCHA, it marked the end of an era of competition and an exciting opportunity for the future.
Founded in 1951 as the Midwest Collegiate Hockey League, the men’s WCHA was the oldest college hockey conference. It had functioned for 70 years and for the past 22 years it had been divided into men’s and women’s leagues.
Going forward, the women’s league will continue the legacy of the WCHA, no qualifications needed. The competition will be branded as the WCHA, although it will take some time to align all social media handles and website URLs.
It’s such a bittersweet feeling, said Commissioner Jen Flowers. Nobody wanted the WCHA men’s competition to disappear. (But) this would not harm us. We could step in and keep the brand and continue the brand and pay tribute to what the brand has been for a long time.
Flowers and the league are tasked with balancing the league’s heritage and history by embracing change, moving forward and truly recognizing that the WCHA is now a women’s hockey league.
We have a duty to take the brand further, Flowers said. I really feel we are strong and capable of writing a new chapter of the brand. I think that’s incredibly valuable. Women’s college hockey has the ability to stand on its own. We are now fortunate to have the opportunity to show that I think it’s important, regardless of the sport, that people know that women’s sports can handle themselves.
Flowers recognized the need for support from male counterparts, especially in a community as small and tight-knit as college hockey. But there’s also strength in bearing the weight of a historic competition and knowing that your membership is strong on its own.
The individual member schools and student-athletes are aware of the changes taking place within the WCHA, but Flowers are proud that there is functionally no difference for the teams as they prepare for the new season.
The challenges of this transition to the league’s front office would be hard enough to navigate in any year, but are certainly compounded by happening in the midst of a pandemic. There is no playbook for how a commissioner who is not yet in office will deal with these two separate, massive, once-in-a-lifetime events happening simultaneously. Flowers joked that she is the least experienced third-year leader out there, as she hasn’t really been able to lead the league in what would be considered normal circumstances.
The chaos of it all has challenged Flowers’ tendency to want to try to plan and control things, but she’s learned to at least try to be more fluid and easy-going. Last year around this time, there wasn’t a viable plan to have a season yet. The WCHA is already entering its second weekend of competitions, so that should be considered a win. Complications with video streams, live stats, and finding out exactly how much college hockey relied on CollegeHockeyStats.com, which shut down this off-season, made for an interesting week. But those are relatively minor issues that can’t always be solved before playing a real game.
We have two teams. We have four officials. The scoreboard works. The lights are on. The ice cream is good. The rest matters, of course, but we need to put it all in perspective. Everything else comes together and keep doing our best, she said.
While there are still pandemic issues, Flowers feels like after last season the conferences and teams have a handle on how to navigate through that. Now that the conference turmoil has subsided, there is finally a chance for Flowers and the WCHA to look to the future instead of just trying to survive the past two seasons.
were good. Were very strong. were committed, she said. These are young women who will have a huge impact on the world in whatever they want to do, hockey or not or both.
I’m really confident in what was doing and where we were going. That’s a good feeling to have.
