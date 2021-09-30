Kentucky returns home to beat Florida’s top 10

After a SEC road win in South Carolina, the Kentucky Wildcats return home to play host to the Top-10 ranked Florida Gators. Playtime is 6pm EDT and airs on ESPN.

The UK is aiming for a 5-0 start for the first time since 2018 and only for the fourth time in the last 70 years (2018, 2007, 1984).

The Cats’ new offense is led by the coordinator Liam Coen , who came to Lexington after a successful tenure on the staff of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, racked up more than 500 yards in each of the first two games of the season for the first time in school history. With a deep, veteran offensive line booked by All-American Darian Kinnard and LSU transfer Dare Rosenthal , the power supply of Chris Rodriguez Jr. and a broad recipient corps that has Josh Ali and Wan’Dale Robinson , the Cats showed the characteristics of an explosive group.

Defensively, the Cats mix a youth movement with productive seniors Yusuf Corker , Marquan McCall , Josh Paschalis , DeAndre Square and others. The unit is ranked ninth nationally and has shown a knack for coming up with critical plays with the game in the balance.

Kentucky in South Carolina Sat, 25 Sept. – 7:00 PM ET

Williams Brice Stadium

Columbia, SC

Game Notes: VK | SC

Digital game day program

Gameday App Coverage TV: ESPN2

Radio: UK Sports Network

Watch Listen

Live stats UK Team stats SC 4-0 file 3-1 2-0 Conference report 1-1 31.0 scoring/game 36.0 443.8 Total violation/match 540.8 204.5 Rushing yards/game 322.5 238.5 Passing yards/game 218.3 17.3 Kick-off efficiencies (average) 12.4 3.3 Point returns (average) 10.6 42.9 Points (average) 46.6 32:07 Time of possession/play 32:06 54.4% Third Down Conversion 50.0% 00.0% Fourth Down Conversion 50.0% 17.8 Points allowed/game 19.8 260.0 Total yards/game allowed 351.5 87.5 Rush yards allowed/game 110.0 172.5 Pass yards allowed/game 241.5

Stoops, cats preparing for Florida’s challenge

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops know all about it. He’s heard it since he got to Lexington. About how Florida has dominated Kentucky in football since Stoops coached the Cats.

But Stoops also knows that, since he arrived in the UK nine years ago, the gap between the two programs has all but disappeared. Stoops is 1-7 against Florida, but that number could easily be .500 or better. If a handful of plays had gone the other way over the years, the discussion of the rivalry between SEC East enemies would have been very different.

Consider this:

In 2019 against Florida, Kentucky had a 58-second field goal to play that would have put the Cats ahead. It missed next to right.

In 2017, the UK was trying to score a 57-yard field goal against the Gators when the final horn sounded. That effort came just short and Florida won 28-27.

In 2015 against UF, the Cats had two possessions late with a chance to win against the Gators, but came up short in a 14-9 loss.

And in 2014, Florida needed triple overtime, and perhaps a favorable call from the crew on duty, to outrank the Cats in Gainesville, 36-30.

While the losses are frustrating, Stoops also knows his team can take some solace in defeat…Read more

Series vs. Florida

Florida leads 53-18 overall, including 22-10 in Lexington.

The UK’s last win over the Gators at Lexington was on November 15, 1986 (10-3).

The last time Florida came to Lexington in 2019, the Gators cleared a second half deficit and the Cats, 29-21, stunned Lexington.

In 2018, Kentucky won 27-16 at Gainesville, ending a 31-year losing streak against the Gators

Five of the past seven meetings have questioned the outcome well into the fourth quarter

Biggest British win: 52 (52-0 in 1917)

Biggest Florida win: 66 (73-7 in 1996)

Games decided by eight points or less: Florida leads 16-7

British coach Mark Stoops is 1-7 vs. Florida during his tenure.

A British victory would…

Make UK 5-0 for the first time since 2018 and only the fourth time in the last 70 years (2018,2007, 1984).

Move the UK to 3-0 in the SEC game for the first time since 2018, only the second time since 1977 and only the fifth time in school history.

Give head coach Mark Stoops 27 SEC wins in the UK, extending his school record after passing Fran Curci last week.

Give Stoops 54 career wins in the UK, leaving him just six wins short of tying Paul “Bear” Bryant for the school’s winning coach.

Give the UK its first win over a top-10 team since beating No. 10 South Carolina in 2010, 31-28, in Lexington.

Make a two game losing skid to Florida overall and a 16 game losing skid to Lexington.

Be the Cats’ first win over the Gators at Lexington since 1986, a 10-3 win.

Kentucky vs. the Ranked

Kentucky has played 257 ranked teams in the Associated Press Poll in its history. The Cats are 46-206-5 in those games.

Since 2015, the Cats are 7-10 against ranked teams. The wins were over No. 23 NC State (2020), No. 18 Tennessee (2020), No. 12 Penn State, No. 14 Mississippi State and No. 25 Florida (2018), No. 11 Louisville (2016), and No. 25 Missouri (2015). UK is 4-34 vs. ranked teams from Florida.

The UK’s last win over a ranked team from Florida came in 2018 in Gainesville when the Cats won 27-16 over number 25 Florida.

The UK’s last win over a ranked SEC team was at number 18 Tennessee, 34-7, on October 17, 2020 in Knoxville.

The Cats’ last win over a top-10 ranked team was vs. No. 10 South Carolina in 2010 in Lexington (31-28).

Kentucky-Florida Connections

Kentucky has 11 players from the state of Florida: DT Abule Abadi Fitzgerald (Lakeland), OLB Sam Anaele , WR Josh Ali (Hollywood), DB Cedrick Dort Jr. (Palm Beach Gardens), WR DeMarcus Harris (Vero Beach), OL Kenneth Horsey (Sanford), WRO Rahsaan Lewis (Orlando), OT Jake Pope (Fort Lauderdale), QBA Nik barefoot (Fort Lauderdale), WR Clevan Thomas Jr. (Miami) and LB Jordan Wright (Fort Lauderdale).

Florida has no player from Kentucky on the roster.

Trainer Mark Stoops spent six seasons as an assistant coach in the Sunshine State, including three years with Miami (Fla.) and Florida State. During his time with the schools they went a combined 64-13. Stoops also spent a year on the South Florida coaching staff in 1996, helping build the Bulls in getting the program started before the 1997 kickoff.

Florida defensive line coach David Turner has served two terms in Kentucky. He spent three seasons at Lexington from 2010-12, as well as the 1993 and 1994 seasons, helping the Wildcats advance to the 1993 Peach Bowl and the BBVA Compass Bowl in 2010.

Florida secondary coach Wesley McGriff is in his freshman year with the Gators but has extensive ties to Kentucky. He served on the Wildcats staff in 2001-02, coached in Eastern Kentucky in 2000, and was in the state of Kentucky from 1995-99. He also coached with Jon Sumralli at Ole Miss in 2018.

Last meeting vs. Florida

Kentucky fell in Gainesville, 34-10, in the penultimate game of the 2020 regular season.

The Wildcats had a very limited roster due to injuries and Covid-19 protocols.

Despite this, the Cats trailed just 14-10 at halftime and even led in the last minute of the half until Florida got a 50-yard punt return for a score to change the momentum.

UK beat the Gators 159-104 and that total was even higher without the 20 yards pocket distance diminishing from the total.

The Cats forced and recovered a few fumbles, had 5.0 tackles for losses and four quarterback rushes in the game.