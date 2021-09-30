FSU soccer opponent Q&A: Syracuse Orange

Were lucky enough to have the SB Nation network of team sites to work with during game weeks. This week chatting with John Cassilo, the editor-in-chief at Troy Nunes is an absolute magician, SBN’s blog for the Syracuse Orange. We’ve caught up with some time since the Florida State Seminoles and the Orange didn’t play in 2020 due to COVID-19 planning.

NL: In your Q&A you asked me what I’ve read about the Syracuse season after the 2018 season. It’s such an interesting question that I want to hear your perspective. After being 10-3 in 2018, Syracuse fell to 5-7 last season and then 1-10, but stands at 3-1 this season. And what do Orange fans think about Dino Babers?

TNIAAM: I think Babers and the fanbase both underestimated how vital a healthy Eric Dungey was to 2018’s success, and a bad line exacerbated the problems that came from that absence heading into a lackluster 2019. deserves credit for after things clearly didn’t work out. in 2019, but then 2020 happened. Of course nobody was happy with the 1-10 finish, but some are willing to write things off on COVID and others are not. It doesn’t matter which camp you were in to start the season, everyone seems to have the same opinion that there’s just no way to legitimize bringing this staff back if SU ends up with something worse than a 5-7 record (and even 5-7 is probably forcing the patience of most fans).

People (myself included) want Dino to succeed, but it gets harder to defend to keep a coach close when he sees potentially five losing seasons in six tries and has not consistently upgraded incoming talent to significantly increase the product on the field to make it better.

NL: For the season and article was written on Syracuse.com stating that for Babers and quarterback Tommy DeVito, this season was the culmination of five years of confidence. That because of their loyalty to each other, they had one last season to prove what brought and kept them together. This comes from last season where DeVito was lost to injury for the season. But last week, when Syracuse defeated Liberty 24-21, Garrett Shrader got the start. In fact, the week before against Albany DeVito in the second quarter seems to have fallen in favor of Shrader. What happened?

TNIAAM: Well, there’s a lot going on there. Shrader has been brought in as a transfer from Mississippi state and the idea was that he would vie with Tommy for the runway and, at worst, take over the next year (when DeVito presumably graduates). Babers said before the season that we would see both players on the field and started giving real snaps to Shrader vs. RutgersStill, we didn’t see much of him in three stages during that loss.

A week later, DeVito and Sean Tucker put Albany’s game in good hands midway through the second quarter and Babers passed the ball to Shrader, presumably to see what he could do with some extended snaps. I personally wasn’t very impressed with Shraders’ skills throwing the ball in that game, but it looked like his mobility was enough to get the start against Liberty. While Shraders’ passing left much to be desired against the Flames (6-of-15 for 77 yards), he hit two scores to the ground and minimized errors. I don’t think Shraders is the better QB at the moment, but also argue that DeVito didn’t really deliver impressive enough numbers to avoid being replaced. That could be due to play-calling or the line. But at least I think we’ll see plenty of both guys for the rest of the year unless Shrader develops more as a passer.

NL: Is Syracuse Still Running a Version of the Baylor Offensive? What are Shraders’ strengths and weaknesses as a passer-by, and how can Babers use Shrader to attack FSU’s defenses?

TNIAAM: I honestly couldn’t tell you what the hell we’ve been doing since 2019. The spring & shoot was never really implemented with particular skill in Syracuse, and the 2016-18 offense was more about letting Dungey improvise, especially when OC Sean Lewis left to take over Kent state. In the years since, this has been a weird offense where the pace was lacking and no balance could be found. With a basic schedule based on speed, getting something consistent in offense has been a problem lately.

Shraders not a particularly strong passer. He can’t really hit moving receivers and usually throws his deep ball under or over. He reads quickly and can move the bag, which can be positive. But most of his completions will be made to targets less than 10 meters away. While that doesn’t sound great, I’ll add that he uses the middle of the field more than Tommy, and I’d argue that he’s able to find safety valves more effective. He is no more mobile than DeVito, but has the size to run more like Dungey did, outsmart some potential tacklers of his size and pick up short yards when called upon.

If his mobility and Sean Tucker’s rush can suck the FSU defenses in, there will be downfield opportunities… provided Shrader can hit those targets, of course.

Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NL: Running back Sean Tucker almost leads the country in haste. As if that wasn’t enough, he is also a threat as a passcatcher. How does Tucker fit into Syracuse’s offensive plan and what are the strongest parts of his game?

TNIAAM: To be fair, Tucker is currently on the attack. Dinos always wanted this plan to be tough, and while it was sometimes in the past, it still relied largely on Dungeys mobility, rather than a traditional hasty attack. Tuckers’ ability between tackles forces a defense to stack the box, and that should theoretically mean receivers are open elsewhere. He has a great mix of size and speed that makes him hard to take down, and he also has good ball security. The worry overworks him, which SU can hopefully avoid against Florida’s stronger hasty defense. We have other options for running back to give him a breather. Seems like a no-brainer to use them here and there.

NL: Syracuse lost two defensive backs in the third round of the NFL Draft earlier this year, which is quite impressive. Andre Cisco and Obis’ younger brother Ifetu Melifonwu. How has Orange compensated for the loss of such talented players? Have they adjusted their coverage arrangements? (What headgear does Syracuse have)

TNIAAM: While it’s never easy to lose a few NFL players (plus unwritten player Trill Williams, who is on the… dolphins, too), Syracuse had the misfortune of quite a few injuries last year. With the secondary broken and without both Cisco and Trill for much of the year, their replacements were largely able to get real snaps, make mistakes, and improve as a result. The exception there is real-life freshman Duce Chesnut, who was SU’s top recruit for 2021. He jumped right in as an impact player and has worked really well with (future NFL player) Garrett Williams in the corner.

Syracuse played on a 3-3-5 schedule and the defense has moved from an approach that has been constantly pushing and wreaking havoc over the past season to one that showcases many different looks. Defensive coordinator Tony Whites found many creative ways to get the secondary involved in QB pressure and stopping the run, and the linebackers have made huge strides since early last year. Their biggest weakness right now is when they play zone (insert basketball joke here). There are usually huge windows available in those cases to throw the field down. Meanwhile, SUs are much more effective at man cover, allowing the large and physical DBs to really disrupt the receivers.

NL: How good is Cody Roscoe, McNeese State’s edge rusher transfer? And is there anyone else that stands out that Seminole fans should know?

TNIAAM: Rosco is a super athletic player who can be hooked up to the line both indoors and out, and after getting a first taste of this defensive scheme last year, he is really coming into his own this year. The 3-3-5 isn’t necessarily based on generating a ton of pressure off the line, but it has found more ways to be disruptive in 2021, and it has really benefited the team. That pressure was missing last year and it put a lot on the linebackers, so it’s a welcome change to see more success up front.

Speaking of linebackers, Mikel Jones really hunted Malik Willis last week, and I’d argue he’s one of the top 5-7 linebackers in the conference. He led the ACC in the rosters last year and has been consistently in the opposition’s rear this season. If Syracuse can hit McKenzie Milton with any regularity, it’s probably because Jones is involved in some way (directly or indirectly).

NL: Syracuse is 70th in SP+ while FSU is 73rd. What is your prediction for this game? Give us a final score. Will FSU finally get a win or will the Orange send FSU to 0-5?

TNIAAM: I’d like to say I believe in this strong start from Syracuse teams, but it’s been a mixed and inconsistent bag on offense, and I honestly don’t know what this team is doing if FSU can put an end to Sean Tucker hitting the ball plays. Maybe Shrader makes a few throws and the defense keeps the Noles under enough control so that the Orange can win a fight. But until I see this team put together a full game against an FBS opponent, it’s hard to count on that.

For now, Ill cautiously says FSU wins a 27-23 game because the Cuse passing game never really gets going and the state of Florida has more success playing the ball while not creating opportunities for SU takeaways. I can’t say that I will feel great about that result, but it will at least show us what needs to be improved to make this season a success.

Thank you to John for taking the time to chat with us! You can find him on Twitter here. Click here to read our answers to his questions. Don’t forget to check out Nunes magician for your Orange coverage needs.