



James looks back on a few beautiful weeks James Rew, Sonny Baker and George Thomas all performed well for the England U19 against the West Indies in the recent six-game ODI series. This week we caught up with the three young players to discuss their experiences. Today it’s James Rew’s turn. James, 17, who attends Kings College and plays his club cricket for Taunton St Andrews, is a product of the County age group system and has spent the past two years working at Somerset Academy. He made his County debut this summer against Yorkshire at Cooper Associates County Ground, which was a big moment for the youngster. “Making my debut in Somerset was like a dream come true,” he said. “I especially liked being in front of the home crowd, that was very special. It was nerve-wracking but also very exciting. Playing in front of a big crowd in Taunton meant a lot to me. To be part of a Somerset team was very special.” James also played for the County Select XI in the tour game against India this summer. “That was a very special match,” he explained. “I really enjoyed the chance to play against one of the best Test teams in the world. That doesn’t happen often and I’m very grateful for the opportunity because it was a great experience.” How did he get his call up to the England Under 19s? “It was a special moment when I got the call from David Graveney. I was at home in isolation at the time, and when the bag arrived, it was like Christmas. It was a great feeling to put on the kit with the England crest.” How special was it to be able to share the experience with his Somerset teammates? “Having those two (George and Sonny) with me made the experience much easier. I’ve been playing with them almost all my life. Being there made it easier and it was very special for the three of us because we grew up together. “I’m happy with how the series has turned out and hopefully there will be more experiences like that in the future.” What does James hope to achieve in 2022? “I loved the experience of playing in the Royal London Cup and the last few weeks with the Under 19s and Young Lions have been incredible. I had some good opportunities this summer and it was extremely enjoyable. “Eventually I want to sign a professional contract with Somerset. That’s my biggest goal, so I have to keep performing for the Second XI, and hopefully that will bring more opportunities in the First Team. ” Back to News

