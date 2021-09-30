Alabama Mens Tennis Continues Fall Season at MSU Bulldog Invitational





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The Alabama men’s tennis team returns to action on Friday and travels to starkville, Miss., for the three-day MSU Bulldog Invitational at the AJ Pitts TennisCentre. The Crimson Tide will open the competition Friday at 11 a.m. CT, before it kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. CT and Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. How to follow A link to live results will be available on RollTide.com. Fans can also receive tournament updates on Twitter by following the team’s official Twitter account, @AlabamaMTN. The tournament The Crimson Tide will compete in its first road tournament of the season, traveling to starkville , Miss., for the MSU Bulldog Invitational

UA will play against players from Michigan, Tulane and hosts Mississippi State during the three-day event

Mississippi State has ranked two players in the top 40 in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association's preseason poll with: Florian Broska at No. 27 and Nemanja Malesevic at No. 36

Broska is also in the top 10 in doubles with partner Gregory Ramskogler at no. 6 Alabama Four-In-Autumn Summary UA opened the season on September 17 with the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall

The Tide welcomed LSU, Memphis and Princeton to the Alabama Tennis Stadium for the three-day tournament

Filip Planinsek , Joao Ferreira and Enzo Aguiard remained unbeaten in singles and set perfect 3-0 records throughout the tournament

Doubles was emphasized by Patrick Kaukovalta and German Samofalov as the UA pairing was one of only four doubles teams to go unbeaten in the tournament

Overall, Alabama won 18-5 singles and 6-5 doubles in the tournament A look at the tide Planinsek, Ferreira and Aguiard go into the weekend unbeaten in singles, with a perfect 3-0 run in the Alabama Four-In-The-Fall, while Kaukovalta and Samofalov made a 3-0 start as doubles partners

The Tide returns two players from last season in Kaukovalta and Rudi Christiansen

The team also welcomes six new faces to the squad in graduate student Juan Martin, sophomore transfer Ferreira and freshmen Aguiard, Zach Foster, Planinsek and Samofalov

Alabama is coming to the NCAA Championships for the third consecutive time, after qualifying in 2018, 2019 and 2021 to the NCAA Tournament cancelled in 2020

Last year's performance was the 20th in program history and 4th NCAA berth under head coach George Husack Get the latest information about the team by following AlabamaMTN on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. General athletic news can also be found on UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook.

