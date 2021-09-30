Sports
Fantasy Hockey – Powerplay opportunities to watch
ESPN.com standard fantasy leagues award a bonus of 0.5 fantasy points when a player scores a goal or assists on special teams. While the shorthanded points are a nice little bonus when they do occur, they are more or less unimportant. Power plays require you to focus on fantasy.
The leader for shorthanded points over the past three seasons is Brad Marchand with 17 of them. Sebastian Aho is next with 13, Patrice Bergeron has 12 and Mika Zibanejad has 11. That information doesn’t help you for fantasy. Not only are the bonus points relatively unimportant to the frontrunners, but you may also find that all of these players are already extremely highly regarded for fantasy.
Vladislav Namestnikov also has 11 shorthands points in the past three seasons, so couldn’t he be a specialist? New. Namestnikov has no fantasy value and even in a rotisserie competition where shorthanded points is its own category, having Namestnikov on your team for half a dozen shorthanded points hurts you so much everywhere else, it just isn’t worth it.
There are about 10 times as many power play points in circulation. Using players who were active from last season, they totaled 10,500 power play points and only 1,055 shorthanded points since 2018-19.
But what you should consider when building your fantasy roster is whether players will keep their stats or get a chance to top up their stats on their team’s power play.
When it comes to holding a chance, you want to avoid players who risk dropping their fantasy value if they miss out on the power play. When a player gets too many of his points through special teams, there is a risk to their fantasy value. Take Keith Yandle as an example. He is easily the frontrunner for the past three seasons, depending on the power play, as more than 58 percent of his total points have been on special teams. But that value dried up last season when he was ineffective as the team’s power-play quarterback. If he doesn’t get used to the Philadelphia Flyers’ top power play unit this season, it’s probably a safe bet he won’t have fantasy value.
As for getting a chance at points for special teams, you’ll want to look at players in new situations or new places that could provide that opportunity to shine. Take Tyson Barrie from last season as an example. A proven power-play performer in the past, he landed a supporting role with the Toronto Maple Leafs — but a move to the Edmonton Oilers last season, a couple with an Oscar Kefbom injury, meant Barrie became a power-play quarterback. wash again. Barrie is still very dependent on special teams, with 41 percent of his points in the past three seasons, but he is well behind Yandle’s high-water mark.
Barrie finished 33rd for total fantasy points among skaters last season, while Yandle finished 243rd.
Speculate on special teams
Andre Burakovsky, F, Colorado Avalanche: What’s different this season? Joonas Donskoi was taken by the Seattle Kraken. Burakovsky and Donskoi alternated as fourth striker on one of the best power play units in the league. With Donskoi out of the picture, Burakovsky could take the whole pie this season.
Mike Hoffman, F, Montreal Canadians: What’s different this season? Hoffman signed early and is part of his team’s plans for the season. He was deployed as an outsider last season after joining the Blues late. But Hoffman is an accomplished power play asset and ranks 13th in the NHL in total special teams points over the past three seasons. He misses training camp, but projects as a member of the Canadiens powerplay plans.
Torey Krug, D, St. Louis Blues: What’s different this season? Like it or not, Vladimir Tarasenko has to play for the Blues and if he wants to improve his future, he has to play well. He is a major upgrade to the team’s power play, which is much better with him than without him. Krug fell short as a power-play quarterback in his first season in St. Louis, but with Tarasenko in tow, we can hope for better. Even with his difficult season, he is 19th in the total number of special teams for the past three years.
Jakub Voracek, F, Columbus Blue Jackets: What’s different this season? The Flyers have been fading Voracek as a major contributor to power play for more than a season. His fresh start with the Blue Jackets, who need a lot of help on offense, could be mutually beneficial for the team and Voracek. Despite just eight power play points last season, Voracek has been ranked 75th in special teams for the past three seasons.
Tony DeAngelo, D, Carolina Hurricanes: What’s different this season? Aside from the distractions outside the rink, the Hurricanes are committed to giving DeAngelo a second chance and it’s the perfect situation for him to take advantage of this. Without Dougie Hamilton to launch the attack on the power play, DeAngelo offers a solution for the Hurricanes. Before his spiral into the taxi squad last season, DeAngelo scored 15 goals and 53 points in 2019-20 – including 19 points on the man advantage.
Jamie Drysdale, D, Anaheim Ducks: What’s different this season? Instead of waiting for the next generation to finish, the Ducks should throw their most important future into the fire. On the blue line, that means the attackingly talented Drysdale. With only the mediocre Cam Fowler and the mercurial Kevin Shattenkirk in his way for power play duties, his chances look good.
Jack Hughes, F, New Jersey Devils: What’s different this season? A legitimate power play quarterback for the Devils. Adding power play production to their repertoire is one of the most important things for a young prospect to break into the fantasy elite. There are other reasons to be excited about Hughes this season, but Dougie Hamilton on the point for when the Devils draw a penalty is the foremost among them.
