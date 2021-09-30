Connect with us

2021-22 Big Ten Hockey Schedule on The Big Ten Network

The 2021-2022 Big Ten hockey regular season will feature extensive coverage on the Big Ten Network, with more than 50 games running on BTN or B1G+.

At least 25 games will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, the first of which will be on Thursday, October 28, when Michigan hosts Wisconsin. BTN will also broadcast both semifinals and the championship match of the 2022 Big Ten tournament in March. Every television game on the Big Ten Network can be streamed nationwide via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on the FOX Sports app. B1G+ will stream all games broadcast on Bally Sports’ regional networks, in addition to all other non-televised games played in Big Ten arenas.

After a year in which seven Big Ten players were selected in the first round of the NHL drawing, the conference currently has four teams ranked in the USCHO Top 25, including No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Minnesota, No. 11 Wisconsin, and No. 18 Notre Dame.

The full 2021-22 Big Ten Hockey schedule can be found here: https://bit.ly/2XXbL1T

The full 2021-22 schedule for the Big Ten Network is below::

DateVisiting teamhome teamPlatformTime (ET)
October 8, 2021MercyhurstBeeMinnesotaB1G+8:00 pm
October 8, 2021Michigan TechBeeWisconsinB1G+8:00 pm
October 9, 2021MercyhurstBeeMinnesotaB1G+6:00 PM
October 9, 2021Michigan TechBeeWisconsinB1G+8:00 pm
October 14, 2021ArmyBeeWisconsinB1G+8:00 pm
October 15, 2021St. Cloud StateBeeMinnesotaB1G+8:00 pm
October 15, 2021ArmyBeeWisconsinB1G+8:00 pm
October 22, 2021Minnesota-DuluthBeeMinnesotaB1G+8:00 pm
October 28, 2021WisconsinBeeMichiganBTN19:00
October 29, 2021our ladyBeeMinnesotaBTN9:00 am
October 30, 2021our ladyBeeMinnesotaB1G+6:00 PM
Nov 5, 2021Michigan stateBeeMichiganBTNTo be determined
Nov 5, 2021MinnesotaBeeWisconsinB1G+8:00 pm
Nov 6, 2021MinnesotaBeeWisconsinB1G+9:00 am
November 11, 2021MichiganBeePenn StateBTN8:30 IN THE EVENING
Nov 12, 2021Ohio StateBeeMinnesotaB1G+7:30 pm
Nov 13, 2021Ohio StateBeeMinnesotaB1G+6:00 PM
Nov 19, 2021Penn StateBeeMinnesotaB1G+8:00 pm
Nov 20, 2021Penn StateBeeMinnesotaB1G+9:00 am
November 26, 2021ClarksonBeeWisconsinB1G+8:00 pm
November 27, 2021ClarksonBeeWisconsinB1G+19:00
December 3, 2021MinnesotaBeeMichiganBTN6.30 pm
December 4, 2021MinnesotaBeeMichiganBTN19:00
Dec 10, 2021MichiganBeeOhio stateBTN19:00
Dec 10, 2021Penn StateBeeWisconsinB1G+8:00 pm
December 11, 2021MichiganBeeOhio StateBTN8:00 pm
December 11, 2021Penn StateBeeWisconsinB1G+19:00
January 7, 2022MinnesotaBeeMichigan stateBTN6.30 pm
January 7, 2022Ohio StateBeeWisconsinB1G+8:00 pm
January 8, 2022MassachusettsBeeMichiganBTN5:00 p.m.
January 8, 2022MinnesotaBeeMichigan stateBTN7:30 pm
January 8, 2022Ohio stateBeeWisconsinB1G+19:00
January 14, 2022Michigan stateBeeWisconsinB1G+8:00 pm
January 15, 2022our ladyBeeOhio StateBTN8:00 pm
January 15, 2022Michigan stateBeeWisconsinB1G+9:00 am
January 22, 2022MichiganBeeMinnesotaBTN7:30 pm
January 28, 2022MichiganBeeWisconsinB1G+19:00
January 29, 2022MichiganBeeWisconsinBTN9:00 am
February 4, 2022Michigan stateBeeMinnesotaB1G+8:00 pm
February 5, 2022Michigan stateBeeMinnesotaB1G+6:00 PM
February 5, 2022WisconsinBeeOhio StateBTN8:00 pm
February 10, 2022our ladyBeeWisconsinBTN8:30 IN THE EVENING
February 11, 2022MinnesotaBeeOhio StateBTN6.30 pm
February 11, 2022our ladyBeeWisconsinB1G+8:00 pm
February 12, 2022Michiganin return forMichigan stateB1G+19:00
February 12, 2022MinnesotaBeeOhio StateBTN6:00 PM
February 18, 2022MinnesotaBeePenn StateBTN6.30 pm
February 19, 2022Ohio StateBeeMichiganBTN8:30 IN THE EVENING
February 19, 2022MinnesotaBeePenn StateBTN6:00 PM
February 26, 2022To be determinedBeeTo be determinedBTN8:30 IN THE EVENING
March 12, 2022Semifinal Big Ten TournamentBeeTo be determinedBTNTo be determined
March 12, 2022Semifinal Big Ten TournamentBeeTo be determinedBTNTo be determined
March 19, 2022Big Ten Tournament Championship GameBeeTo be determinedBTNTo be determined

