2021-22 Big Ten Hockey Schedule on The Big Ten Network





The 2021-2022 Big Ten hockey regular season will feature extensive coverage on the Big Ten Network, with more than 50 games running on BTN or B1G+. At least 25 games will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network, the first of which will be on Thursday, October 28, when Michigan hosts Wisconsin. BTN will also broadcast both semifinals and the championship match of the 2022 Big Ten tournament in March. Every television game on the Big Ten Network can be streamed nationwide via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on the FOX Sports app. B1G+ will stream all games broadcast on Bally Sports’ regional networks, in addition to all other non-televised games played in Big Ten arenas. After a year in which seven Big Ten players were selected in the first round of the NHL drawing, the conference currently has four teams ranked in the USCHO Top 25, including No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Minnesota, No. 11 Wisconsin, and No. 18 Notre Dame. The full 2021-22 Big Ten Hockey schedule can be found here: https://bit.ly/2XXbL1T The full 2021-22 schedule for the Big Ten Network is below:: Date Visiting team home team Platform Time (ET) October 8, 2021 Mercyhurst Bee Minnesota B1G+ 8:00 pm October 8, 2021 Michigan Tech Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 8:00 pm October 9, 2021 Mercyhurst Bee Minnesota B1G+ 6:00 PM October 9, 2021 Michigan Tech Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 8:00 pm October 14, 2021 Army Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 8:00 pm October 15, 2021 St. Cloud State Bee Minnesota B1G+ 8:00 pm October 15, 2021 Army Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 8:00 pm October 22, 2021 Minnesota-Duluth Bee Minnesota B1G+ 8:00 pm October 28, 2021 Wisconsin Bee Michigan BTN 19:00 October 29, 2021 our lady Bee Minnesota BTN 9:00 am October 30, 2021 our lady Bee Minnesota B1G+ 6:00 PM Nov 5, 2021 Michigan state Bee Michigan BTN To be determined Nov 5, 2021 Minnesota Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 8:00 pm Nov 6, 2021 Minnesota Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 9:00 am November 11, 2021 Michigan Bee Penn State BTN 8:30 IN THE EVENING Nov 12, 2021 Ohio State Bee Minnesota B1G+ 7:30 pm Nov 13, 2021 Ohio State Bee Minnesota B1G+ 6:00 PM Nov 19, 2021 Penn State Bee Minnesota B1G+ 8:00 pm Nov 20, 2021 Penn State Bee Minnesota B1G+ 9:00 am November 26, 2021 Clarkson Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 8:00 pm November 27, 2021 Clarkson Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 19:00 December 3, 2021 Minnesota Bee Michigan BTN 6.30 pm December 4, 2021 Minnesota Bee Michigan BTN 19:00 Dec 10, 2021 Michigan Bee Ohio state BTN 19:00 Dec 10, 2021 Penn State Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 8:00 pm December 11, 2021 Michigan Bee Ohio State BTN 8:00 pm December 11, 2021 Penn State Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 19:00 January 7, 2022 Minnesota Bee Michigan state BTN 6.30 pm January 7, 2022 Ohio State Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 8:00 pm January 8, 2022 Massachusetts Bee Michigan BTN 5:00 p.m. January 8, 2022 Minnesota Bee Michigan state BTN 7:30 pm January 8, 2022 Ohio state Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 19:00 January 14, 2022 Michigan state Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 8:00 pm January 15, 2022 our lady Bee Ohio State BTN 8:00 pm January 15, 2022 Michigan state Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 9:00 am January 22, 2022 Michigan Bee Minnesota BTN 7:30 pm January 28, 2022 Michigan Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 19:00 January 29, 2022 Michigan Bee Wisconsin BTN 9:00 am February 4, 2022 Michigan state Bee Minnesota B1G+ 8:00 pm February 5, 2022 Michigan state Bee Minnesota B1G+ 6:00 PM February 5, 2022 Wisconsin Bee Ohio State BTN 8:00 pm February 10, 2022 our lady Bee Wisconsin BTN 8:30 IN THE EVENING February 11, 2022 Minnesota Bee Ohio State BTN 6.30 pm February 11, 2022 our lady Bee Wisconsin B1G+ 8:00 pm February 12, 2022 Michigan in return for Michigan state B1G+ 19:00 February 12, 2022 Minnesota Bee Ohio State BTN 6:00 PM February 18, 2022 Minnesota Bee Penn State BTN 6.30 pm February 19, 2022 Ohio State Bee Michigan BTN 8:30 IN THE EVENING February 19, 2022 Minnesota Bee Penn State BTN 6:00 PM February 26, 2022 To be determined Bee To be determined BTN 8:30 IN THE EVENING March 12, 2022 Semifinal Big Ten Tournament Bee To be determined BTN To be determined March 12, 2022 Semifinal Big Ten Tournament Bee To be determined BTN To be determined March 19, 2022 Big Ten Tournament Championship Game Bee To be determined BTN To be determined

