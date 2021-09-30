Judge orders Cricket Hollow Zoo owners to pay $70K fine or go to jail

The Cricket Hollow Zoo near Manchester was effectively closed after a 2019 judge ruled that the owners had mistreated zoo animals. (The Official Gazette).

The owners of Manchester’s Cricket Hollow Zoo have been ordered to pay $70,000 or five months in prison for violating court orders regarding the movement of animals in their roadside attraction.

This week’s ruling in the court’s contempt against Pamela and Thomas Sellner comes three days after the Iowa Supreme Court declined to review a lower court decision in the case that led to zoos closing in 2019.

In that case, a group of Iowans, assisted by animal rights lawyers, sued the Sellners for numerous violations of Iowas animal neglect laws. A judge ruled in their favor, effectively ordering the zoo to be closed and many of the animals moved to wildlife sanctuaries in other states.

But when animal rescue organizations arrived at the Eastern Iowa zoo to collect the wildlife, they found that many of the animals were missing, hidden, dead or sold. That led to contempt proceedings and a hearing held in January before trial judge Monica Zrinyi Wittig,

In her statement despising the couple, Wittig wrote this week that Sellners’ mistreatment of animals at the zoo was intentional, and that they knew what to do to comply with her 2019 order, but instead opted for a deliberate action to defy that order.

Wittig stated that the missing animals covered by her 2019 order included five bears, two cougars, a camel, a fox, a wolf, nine guinea pigs and hedgehogs, 13 lizards, seven turtles and tortoises, at least 55 birds and six kinkajous. . .

According to Ms. Sellners’ testimony, there is a lot of money to be made from selling the animals she kept at the zoo, Wittig wrote. The trickery used to hide the animals was deliberate and with great planning.

Wittig wrote that the Sellners cannot argue that the 2019 court order was confusing and said it was clear that the couple were not allowed to keep, hide, barter for any service or compensation, dispose of, sell, give away or allow them to die. that were the subject of the court order.

She noted that when questions were asked about which animals to move, an immediate hearing was held and a clarification order was put in place to ensure it was clear which animals were being rescued.

Wittig said the Sellners gave less than credible testimony about the fate of the missing animals, adding that bears and cougars were given to a wildlife exhibitor in Ohio that is banned by that state from owning wildlife. The exhibitor removed the bears and cougars from Cricket Hollow and fed the bears despite being hibernating. Two of the bears died as a result, Wittig said.

She ruled that one of Sellners’ friends, Deb Virchow, had aided the Sellners in violating the court order by seizing some of the animals, including a fox, ferrets, hedgehogs and chinchillas, shortly before rescue groups arrived, and later killed them. had returned to the Sellners. Virchow, the judge said, had committed forgery while aiding in the forgery of documents, so her testimony before this court is considered perjury.

Another alleged accomplice referenced in Wittigs’ ruling is Sellners’ veterinarian Ivan Lilienthal, who had signed documents approving meal plans and care plans actually written by Pamela Sellner, Wittig said. Sellner continued this practice of falsifying records once the court order was entered, Wittig found, adding that her behavior in mistreating the animals was deliberate.

Wittig ruled that for each of the 79 animals that were not at the zoo when rescue groups arrived there on December 9, 2019, the Sellners must pay a $500 fine, which amounts to $39,500. The Sellners also have to pay $500 for each of the 61 animals that could not be located when rescue groups returned to the zoo on December 12, 2019. That fine is $30,500.00.

The $70,000 fine is to be paid to Animal Legal Defense Funds attorneys at a rate of $1,000 per month until the full amount is paid, the warrant says. If payments are not made and the ALDF chooses not to pursue collection efforts, the Sellners will each serve a one-day prison sentence for each animal not recovered, for a total of 140 days.

Wittig’s injunction states that if in the next two weeks the Sellners return a female lion to rescue groups that has yet to be salvaged, the court will reduce the fine and possible jail time. If other missing animals are returned in the next 30 days, the court will reduce the fine and possible jail time again.

This article originally appeared in the Iowa Capital Dispatch.