NJ.com HS Football Picks for Every Week 4 Football Game





Were midway through regular season but ready to go full throttle as usual.

Just like all the teams that NJ.com covers.

We highlight 15 of the more engaging games and follow those up with picks for every other game this weekend in New Jersey.

Staff writers Bill Evans, Mike Kinney, Andrew Koob, Pat Lanni, Kevin Minnick and Joe Zedalis make their selections and provide their analysis of the main games.

Check out our overview below of everything Week 4 has to offer around the New Jersey roster.

Evans says:: Cedar Creek has outperformed its opponents 206-8 and is coming off a big win over Woodrow Wilson, but this is the biggest test yet.

Evans says:: New Egypt tries to go 4-0 for the first time since 2011; Overbrook 6-0 for the first time since 1998.

Lanni says: The winner takes the division title and this year it goes to Lyndhurst, who will be longing for his chance to be back in the NJIC final four.

Lanni says: Two great lines of defense can dominate this game, but can Delbarton do enough offensively to win? That will be up to QB Rob Russo.

Kinney says:: Linden has defended very well so far, but Colonia is balanced enough to find openings.

Kinney says:: Westfield hopes to recover from a surprising loss to Linden. However, Union will not grant the Blue Devils any wishes.

Kinney says:: Bridgewater-Raritan may have trouble sustaining drives against a PBurg defense that has already thrown 2 straight shutouts.

Kinney says:: This game will probably come to an end, and Mike Leanza and Chris Dietrich should help Bernards cross it successfully.

Kinney says:: Versatile QB Mike Olivo and his Ridge defense look set to take the upset against No. 20 Hillsborough.

Zedalis says: Both teams like to run football. Central is just better.

Zedalis says: Wall must run the table. It may have some surprises for the Cougars

minnick says:: Burlington Township will rely on its veteran experience in a game decided in the last two minutes.

minnick says:: Zion Cheeks has his best game of 2021, wreaking havoc on the rim to give Penns Grove the advantage in this Salem County game

Lanni says: The contributions to Lincoln have been innumerable, and that selflessness continues as Jersey City schools win the first of three straight games against Newark schools.

Thursday 30 September MOUNTAINS X-Ramsey at Ridgefield Park, 6pm X-Dickinson at Bergen Tech, 6 p.m. HUDSON X-Passaic in Kearny, 7 p.m. OCEAN Overbrook at X-New Egypt, 6:30pm PASSAIC Barringer at X-Paterson Eastside, 6pm friday 1 oct ATLANTIC Cedar Creek at X-Holy Spirit, 6pm Seneca at X-Oakcrest, 6:00 PM X-Winslow at Pleasantville, 6:00 PM Lenape at X-St. Augustine, 6:00 pm Cherry Hill East at X-Atlantic City, 6:00 PM X-Ocean City at Egg Harbor, 7pm MOUNTAINS Pascack Valley at X-River Dell, 6:00 PM New Milford at X-Rutherford, 6:00 PM X-Montclair Immaculate in Indian Hills, 6:30pm Old Tappan at X-Ramapo, 6:30 pm X-Seton Hall Prep vs. Paramus Catholic at Paramus Catholic HS, 7pm X-St. Peter’s Prep at Don Bosco Prep, 7pm X-Westwood at Mahwah, 7pm Dover at X-Pascack Hills, 7pm X-Dumont at Dwight-Morrow, 7pm X-Becton at Cresskill, 7pm Union City at X-Ridgewood, 7 p.m. X-Nutley in Demarest, 7 p.m. Harrison at X-Elmwood Park, 7pm X-Palisades Park in Emerson Boro, 7pm Glen Ridge at X-Fort Lee, 7pm Wallington at X-Park Ridge, 7pm St Mary (Ruth.) at X-North Arlington, 7pm Secaucus at X-Hasbrouck Heights, 7pm Ferris at X-Cliffside Park, 7pm X-Lyndhurst at Waldwick, 7pm BURLINGTON Wildwood at X-Bordentown, 6:00 PM Pitman at X-Maple Shade, 6pm X-Camden Catholic in Cinnaminson, 6:30 p.m. Williamstown at X-Shawnee, 7pm X-Absegami in Pemberton, 7 p.m. X-St. Joseph (Hamm.) at Rancocas Valley, 7 p.m. Florence at X-Holy Cross Prep, 7pm X-Burlington Township in Pennsauken, 7 p.m. Haddonfield at X-Delran, 7pm CAMDEN X-Cherokee on Easter, 6:00 PM Bridgeton at X-Cherry Hill West, 6:30 PM X-Willingboro at Collingswood, 7pm X-West Deptford in Sterling, 7pm X-Paul VI at Triton, 7pm Riverside at X-Gloucester, 7pm Moorestown on X-WillingboroHighland, 7pm CAPE MAY Clayton in X-Middle Township, 6:00 PM ESSEX X-Roxbury at Millburn, 7pm Orange in X-Belleville, 7 pm X-Montclair Kimberley at Newark Academy, 7:00 PM Wayne Hills at X-Irvington, 7pm X-West Orange in Columbia, 7 p.m. Newark East Side at X-Bloomfield, 7pm X-Caldwell in Verona, 7pm X-Hudson Catholic in West Side, 7 p.m. X-East Orange in Livingston, 7 p.m. GLOUCESTER Palmyra at X-Woodbury, 6:00 PM X Mainland in Deptford, 6pm X-Paulsboro at Gateway, 7pm Burlington City at X-Glassboro, 7pm X-Washington Township in Kingsway, 7pm X-Timber Creek at Clearview, 7pm X-Delsea at Hammonton, 7pm HUDSON North Mons near X-Bayonne, 6.30 pm Tenafly at X-Memorial, 7 p.m. Fair Lawn at X-Snyder, 7pm Madison at X-Hoboken, 7 p.m. X-Saddle Brook at Weehawken, 7pm HUNTERDON Montgomery at X-North Hunterdon, 7pm Franklin on X-Hunterdon Central, 7pm X-Bernards in Delaware Valley, 7 p.m. X-North Plainfield at Voorhees, 7 p.m. Highland Park at X-South Hunterdon, 7pm MERCER Lawrence at X-Hightstown, 6 p.m. Allentown at X-Notre Dame, 6:00 PM X-Steinert in Ewing, 7 p.m. Trenton at X-Hopewell Valley, 7pm X-Northern Burlington at West Windsor-Plainsboro South, 7pm Gloucester Catholic at X-Robbinsville, 7 p.m. MID SEX Monroe on X-South Brunswick, 6:00 PM JP Stevens at X-Perth Amboy, 6pm X-Roselle Park in Middlesex, 7pm Edison at X-New Brunswick, 7pm Piscataway at X-North Brunswick, 7pm St. Joseph (met.) in X-Sayreville, 7 p.m. Watchung Hills at X-East Brunswick, 7pm X-Woodbridge at Iselin Kennedy, 7pm MONDAY X-Matawan in Freehold Township, 6:30 PM Toms River North at X–Fair Haven, 7pm Colts Neck at X-Wall, 7pm Red Bank Regional at X-Red Bank Catholic, 7pm Brick Memorial at X-Middletown North, 7pm X-Donovan Catholic at St. John Vianney, 7pm Jackson Memorial in X-Holmdel, 7 p.m. Manasquan at X-Raritan, 7pm MORIS Morris Hills at X-Jefferson, 6:30 p.m. Morris Catholic at X-Hanover Park, 7 p.m. X-Pequannock in Kinnelon, 7 p.m. X-Wood-Ridge at Butler, 7pm Paramus at X-Montville, 7 p.m. Hopatcong at X-Whippany Park, 7pm X-Parsippany Hills in Mendham, 7pm Parsnips at X-Mountain Lakes, 7pm Randolph at X-West Morris, 7:30 p.m. OCEAN Point Pleasant Beach at X-Pinelands, 6:00 PM Howell at X-RidgeLacey, 6:30pm Asbury Park at X-Barnegat, 7pm Ocean Township at X-Brick Township, 7 p.m. Marlboro at X-Central Regional, 7pm Jackson Liberty at X-Manchester Township, 7 p.m. X-Manalapan in South, 7 p.m. PASSAIC X-Clifton at Passaic Tech, 6pm Glen Rock at X-Hawthorne, 6:00 PM Paterson Kennedy at X-Wayne Valley, 6:30 p.m. Vernon at X-West Milford, 6:30pm Delbarton at X-DePaul, 7 p.m. SALEM X-Penns Grove in Woodstown, 7pm X-Lower Cape May in Pennsville, 7 p.m. SOMERSET South Plainfield at X-Somerville, 7pm Hillsborough at X-Ridge, 7pm SUSSEX Chatham at X-Sparta, 7pm Kittatinny at X-Newton, 7pm UNION Johnson at X-Roselle, 6 p.m. X-Colonia in Linden, 7 p.m. Scotch Plains-Fanwood at X-Cranford, 7pm Brearley at X-New Providence, 7pm Westfield vs. X-Union at Union High School, 7 p.m. X-Old Bridge at Elizabeth, 7 p.m. WARREN Dunellen at X-Belvidere, 7 p.m. Bridgewater-Raritan at X-Phillipsburg, 7pm Bound Brook at X-Warren Hills, 7pm X-Cedar Grove in North Warren, 7pm Saturday 2 Oct MOUNTAINS Montclair at X-St. Joseph (Mont.), 1:00 PM Hackensack at X-Northern Highlands, 2 p.m. Pope John at X-Mons Catholic, 2 p.m. Lodi at X-Garfield, 2 p.m. X-Bergenfield at Teaneck, 6 p.m. CAMDEN Princeton at X-Audubon, 2 p.m. Bishop Eustace at X-Haddon Heights, 2 p.m. Lindenwold in X-Haddon Township, 2 p.m. ESSEX X-Weequahic at Newark Collegiate, 1:00 PM HUDSON Shabazz at X-Lincoln, 1:00 PM MERCER Hamilton West at X Nottingham, 2 p.m. Blair on X-Hun, 6:45 PM MID SEX X-St. Thomas Aquinas at South River, 1:00 PM Spotswood at X-Metuchen, 7 p.m. MONDAY Toms River South at X-Freehold Borough, 12 noon Lakewood at X-Keansburg, 12 noon X-Monmouth in Keyport, 12 noon Toms River East at X-Long Branch, 1pm MORIS West Essex at X-Morris Knolls, 2:30 p.m. X-Mount Olive in Morristown, 2:30 PM Long Island Lutheran at X-Morristown-Beard, 3 p.m. PASSAIC X-Lakeland in Passaic Valley, 1:00 PM X-Pompton Lakes at Manchester Regional, 2pm SOMERSET Newark Central at X-Immaculata, 7pm X-Greenwich Country Day at X-Pingry, 2pm SUSSEX X-High Point at Sussex Tech, 1:00 PM X-Boonton in Wallkill Valley, 3 p.m. UNION X Manville vs. Dayton on Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS, 2pm X Hillside at Gov. Livingston, 2 p.m. Carteret at X-Summit, 2 p.m. WARREN X-Lenape Valley in Hackettstown, 2pm

Mike Kinney covers the Big Central Football Conference and Super Football Conference (Essex). He can be reached at [email protected]

Andrew Koob covers the Super Football Conference (Morris, Sussex, Warren). He can be reached at [email protected]

Patrick Lanni covers the Super Football Conference (Bergen, Hudson, Passaic) and North Jersey Interscholastic Conference. He can be reached at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nj.com/highschoolsports/2021/09/njcom-hs-football-picks-for-every-week-4-football-game.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

