Big Ten Announces Men’s Hockey Schedule Update





Hockey Men | 30-9-2021 14:10:00 MINNEAPOLIS The Big Ten Conference has released game times and telecast details for the 2021-22 Gopher Men’s Hockey Season, as the Maroon & Gold will once again feature college hockey’s most comprehensive televised schedule. Gopher Hockey Schedule Details 2021-22 Big Ten/University of Minnesota Controlled Games Of Minnesota’s 28 regular-season games with television rights held by the Big Ten Conference, 26 are currently scheduled to be televised, starting with the season opener against Alaska on Saturday, October 2. FOX9+ will broadcast a first look at the Gophers at 2 p.m. 30 hours CT. Bally Sports North will broadcast 13 men’s Gopher hockey games over the course of the 2021-22 season, with Big Ten Network adding another 10 games and ESPNU broadcasting a few games for the Maroon & Gold this year. Game time and broadcast information for Minnesota’s regular season finale against Wisconsin on March 12 will be announced at a later date. The only game not currently scheduled to be televised is Sunday’s final against Alaska, which will be streamed on B1G+ at 4 p.m. CT. Notre Dame Road Series Notre Dame will retain its home game television rights as an affiliate member of the Big Ten Conference, with both of Minnesota’s games at the Compton Family Ice Arena (January 28-29) to be streamed on Peacock. Additional broadcast details will be shared as and when they become available. Non-Conference Road Games Minnesota’s four non-conference games will also be broadcast from their home institutions with the St. Cloud State game on October 16 airing on FOX9+, the Minnesota Duluth game on October 23 airing on My9, and both games in the North. Dakota series (November 26-27) airs on Midco. Additional broadcast details will be shared as and when they become available. Streaming Information Every television game on the Big Ten Network can be streamed nationwide via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices on the FOX Sports app. B1G+ will stream all games broadcast on the Bally Sports Regional Networks, in addition to all other non-televised games played in Big Ten arenas. All matches broadcast by Bally Sports’ regional networks can also be streamed live on BallySports.com, as well as the Bally Sports app and B1G+ via smartphones, tablets and connected devices when fans authenticate with their pay TV credentials. All games on ESPNU will also be available to stream on the ESPN app via connected devices.

