Kansas State Football wants more production in passing games

MANHATTAN For nearly a year, Kansas State’s transient violation has been under scrutiny.

In year three under coach Chris Klieman and offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham, and with supersenior Skylar Thompson back for a sixth season at quarterback after missing most of 2020 with an injury, were the Wildcats finally ready to let it go?

The answer so far, as K-State gears up for Saturday’s Big 12 home opener at 2:30 p.m. against No. 4 Oklahoma, is a resounding no.

It didn’t help that Thompson got injured again less than a quarter into the second game against Southern Illinois. In addition, the Wildcats were able to skate through non-conference opponents Stanford, SIU, and Nevada without broadcasting it.

But last Saturday, the Oklahoma State chickens came home to roost.

With OSU tied and determined to stop the running game and Deuce Vaughn in particular, the Wildcats quickly became one-dimensional and it wasn’t pretty.

The Cowboys pulled away late in the first quarter, taking an 18-point lead until halftime and holding on to a 31-20 win while limiting K-State to a 62-yard rush. Vaughn, who had eclipsed 100 yards for five straight games dating back to last season, had just 22 on 13 carries.

“When we were down as much as we were, that’s not a good position for us to be where to throw it,” Klieman said. “We need to be able to throw the football more efficiently and effectively.”

Yes, the Wildcats were until their third quarterback for much of the game, still throwing for a season-high 198 yards. But Will Howard and Jaren Lewis were a combined 14 of 31 with one touchdown and one interception.

Klieman said on Tuesday that he does not expect Thompson to be ready to go into the OU game.

K-State’s only offensive score against Oklahoma State came when Lewis, under pressure, found Vaughn near scrimmage for a 55-yard catch and run. The other touchdown came on Malik Knowles’ 99-yard kickoff return.

En route to a 3-0 start, the Wildcats averaged 225.7 yards per game on the ground and just 148.3 yards in the air. They had 269 rushing yards and tried just 13 passes in a 38-17 win over Nevada.

While he was content to keep the ball on the ground against the Wolf Pack, Klieman said at the time that the Wildcats would have to go on the attack at some point. That they were unable to do so against Oklahoma State proved problematic, and they face a new miserly defense in OU on Saturday, allowing only 74.3 yards per game.

“They’re worrying, no doubt, and it’s a combination of a lot of things,” Klieman said of the passing numbers. “It’s us who design things to open men up to specific coverages. It’s us who are open.

“I don’t care if I’m against you, I’m just open and won’t let you grab and hold me, and we make sure we protect long enough so we can get the ball out.”

A month into the season, K-State is last in the Big 12 in both passing yards with 160.8 per game and in passing efficiency. They are ranked number 118 out of 130 FBS schools nationally.

No one would take advantage of a consistent passing threat more than Vaughn, not only in the run game, but as a receiver from the backfield.

“That’s something we talk about every day and work on every day,” Vaughn said. “And it’s not just a highlight of just the passing game.

“It comes down to the blocking, the pass guard and getting it open. Just a team collective that we all need to get better at.”

K-State has been waiting for wide receivers Knowles and Phillip Brooks, now juniors, to come into their own. Brooks leads the team with 11 catches for 170 yards and Knowles has nine for 151 yards and a touchdown, but only Brooks is in the top 20 in the Big 12, tied for 18th.

Vaughn, who led the team in both rushing and receiving last year, has 10 receptions.

While they hope to get more production from Knowles, Brooks, senior Landry Weber and others, Klieman didn’t just put the blame at their feet.

“It’s not just the wide receivers,” he said. “From a coaching standpoint, we need to design some things better for them to maybe get the ball out a little faster. We need to protect a little bit better.”

Weber, who caught one pass for 11 yards on K-State’s opening run at Oklahoma State, said the Wildcats should just keep stopping.

“We just have to keep running, and I’d say just make the hard plays,” he said. “I thought against OSU there were some plays that were definitely difficult, and you just have to try and make them.

“Catch where you have a defender with you, but you still catch him. There are good (defensive backs) in this league, and keep creating separation and making those difficult moves.”

All four of K-State’s opponents have lined up so far to stop the run first, but Oklahoma State was the first to hold the Wildcats below 200 yards from the ground.

“Oklahoma State probably had better players than the other three teams, but we saw nine guys in the box, 10 guys in the box, and we were able to rush the football,” Klieman said. “We have a long season ahead of us, so we have to find ways and we have to keep designing more things.

“We need to stay more competitive to get off the line of scrimmage so we have more time to throw. It’s no secret, we need to keep improving offensively.”