Cumbria Cricket League gets full rules overhaul





Photo: Ben Challis The Cumbria Cricket League will be the subject of a full rules overhaul before the 2022 season. All clubs have agreed to completely rewrite or change the rules to cover every aspect of the game from the Premier to Division Two. League secretary Peter Gardiner said: It will also cover all cup competitions, including the T20, so that there is uniformity and everyone is clear about the rules for each competition. Once this is done, it will be sent to the clubs for them to vote on the changes, as they would normally have done at an AGM. At this week’s committee meeting, members discussed the rule regarding the time to bowl 50 overs in the Premier League. It had been put forward by the Lindal club, who were relegated by a Premier Division point, suggesting that rivals Whitehaven had taken three and a half hours to bowl their 50 overs at Haverigg in their final game, which they eventually won. won. When referees report such incidents, clubs can get a point and that was the margin Lindal went down. But the match umpires chose not to report the incident and in any case it was not in Whitehavens’ best interest to bowl slowly as they would bat last in decreasing light. The League Secretary added: At the meeting, the time to bowl 50 overs in the Premier League was discussed by the committee and it was decided that given the fact that both legside wides and offsides were introduced this season, they should see an extension of 10 or 15 minutes if the rules are presented to the clubs at an GA in January. The current rule states: The number of overs bowled during the innings must not be less than the minimum average of seventeen overs per hour. “If, in the opinion of the regular umpires, there are no extenuating circumstances, the offending club will be deducted (1) point for failing to achieve 17 overs per hour on the first appearance in a season. One umpire said: Usually the bowlers who start are a little late and make it to 14 or 15 in the first hour, but when the spinners come on they usually catch up quite a bit. As umpires, we usually allow some leeway for various reasons (decontamination, drink break, injuries, moving left hand side shields, people and cars driving behind the bowler’s arm, etc.).

