Patriot League Football Notebook Presented by TIAA (Week Five)

HOW TO WATCH PATRIOT LEAGUE FOOTBALL GAMES THIS WEEK

Week five’s schedule features a pair of League games with Georgetown hosting Colgate in first place at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Lafayette welcomes Fordham as both teams kick off their League slates with a 3:30 p.m. game on ESPN+. Lehigh kicks off the day of action at home against Yale with live coverage on ESPN+ starting at noon. Holy Cross looks set to extend its winning streak to three games when they host Harvard for a 1:30 p.m. game on ESPN+ and Spectrum News 1. Bucknell returns to action, hosting Cornell at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Home Patriot League games can be watched internationally at https://patriotleague.org/watch.

HOLY CROSS NAMED STATS PERFORM FCS NATIONAL TEAM OF THE WEEK

Crusaders climb to number 24 in FCS Coaches Poll

Holy Cross was named the Stats Perform FCS National Team of the Week after beating No. 19/20 Monmouth, 45-15. Jumping to a 28-0 lead at halftime, the two-time defending Patriot League champions never looked back, becoming the first League team to defeat a ranked opponent since Colgate then defeated the No.1. 6 James Madison in the second round of the 2018 FCS Playoffs. The Crusaders climbed to number 24 in the AFCA FCS Coaches Poll, marking the second time they have made it into the polls this season. They were ranked number 24 in the Stats Perform Top-25 Poll after their win over UConn on September 4.

FOUR Nominated STUDENTS ATHLETES 2021 NFF WILLIAM V. CAMPBELL TROPHY SEMI-FINALISTS

Four Patriot League football student athletes were named as 2021 William V. Campbell Trophy Semifinalists when it was announced by the NFF. Bucknell senior defensive lineman Grayson Cherubino, Georgetown graduate student defensive back Ahmad Wilson, Holy Cross senior running back Peter Oliver and Lehigh senior running back Rashawn Allen were among the 176 semifinalists for the prestigious honor. The Campbell Trophy is awarded for the 32nd year to the best soccer scientist-athlete in the country. Allen, Cherubino, Oliver and Wilson are among the 36 nominees at the FCS level.

FIVE PATRIOTLEAGUERS AMONG FCS TACKLE LEADERS

Five defending Patriot League players are among FCS’ frontrunners in tackles, led by Greenhagen. Holy Crosss Dobbs has registered double-digit tackles in each of his four games and is third in the nation. Georgetown senior linebacker Justin Fonteneaux, Lafayette junior linebacker Marco Olivas and Fordham freshman linebacker James Conway are all among the top-20.

FCS TACKS PER GAMEPLAYERS

1. Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, 23.0

3. Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, 13.5

5. Justin Fonteneaux, George Town, 12.7

19. Marco Olivas, Lafayette, 9.8

19. James Conway, Fordham, 9.8

YALE BULLDOGS (1-1, IVY) AT LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (0-4, 0-1 PL)

Goodman Stadium/Bethlehem, Pa. 12 noon (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP Steve Degler; Analyst – Mike Yadush; Sideline – Kristi Fulkerson

RADIO BROADCAST (Fox Sports Radio Lehigh Valley 1230/1320 AM): PxP – Matt Kerr; Analyst – Tom Fallon; Sideline – Matt Markus

Series History: Lehigh and Yale meet for the 26th time in series history, trailing the Mountain Hawks, 18-7. Lehigh has held two of the last five meetings between the two schools, dating back to 2011. The Mountain Hawks’ last win over Yale in 2016 came in a 63-35 decision.

Last Meeting: (September 16, 2017) – QB Brad Mayes threw for 304 yards and three touchdowns, including two for WR Gatlin Casey, but Lehigh fell from Yale, 56-28 at Goodman Stadium. Casey had four catches for 100 yards while WR Jorge Portorreal had five catches for 99 yards and WR Troy Pelletier had eight catches for 95 yards to lead the Lehigh offense in the loss.

COLGATE RAIDERS (1-3, 1-0 PL) AT GEORGETOWN HOYAS (1-2, 0-0 PL)

Cooper Field/Washington, DC 12:30 PM (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP Jeremy Huber; Analyst – Emory Hunt

Series History: Colgate and Georgetown meet for the 18th time in series history, with the Raiders leading 16-1. The teams first met in 2002, with Colgate winning the first eight meetings before the Hoyas won 40-17 in 2011. Colgate has won the last eight meetings between the teams.

Final Meeting: (November 2, 2019) – Colgate RB Alex Mathews, TE Nick Diaco and DB Abu Daramy-Swaray rushed for touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 24-14 win over Georgetown at Cooper Field. Raiders QB Grant Breneman threw for 93 yards and rushed for 70 yards, and LB Coleman Coco had a team-high 10 tackles and a fumble recovery. Georgetown QB Gunther Johnson threw 148 yards and a touchdown and ran 42 yards and one more score. DB Ahmad Wilson had a game-high 12 tackles.

HARVARD CRIMSON (2-0, IVY) AT HOLY CROSS CRUSADERS (3-1, 0-0 PL)

Fitton Field/Worcester, Mass. 1:30 PM (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+/Spectrum News 1): PxP – Tim McKone; Analyst – Jorge Bannister

Series History: Holy Cross and Harvard meet for the 72nd time in series history, with the Crusaders behind, 44-25-2. The teams first met in 1904 and played in the last two full seasons in 2018 and 2019, with the Crimson winning both decisions. Holy Cross last defeated Harvard in 2017 (27-17).

Last Encounter: (October 19, 2019) – RB Domenic Cozier rushed for 98 yards and two touchdowns, but Holy Cross fell to Harvard, 31-21, at Fitton Field. LB Jacob Dobbs posted eight tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 1.0 sack and recovered a fumble in the loss.

FORDHAM RAMS (1-3, 0-0 PL) AT LAFAYETTE LEOPARDS (1-3, 0-0 PL)

Fisher Stadium/Easton, Pa. 3:30 PM (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP – Gary Laubach; Analyst – Mike Joseph; Sideline – John Leone

RADIO BROADCAST (WFUVSports.org): PxP – Nick DeLuca; Analyst – Andrew Gullotta

Series History: Fordham and Lafayette will play for the 39th time in series history on Saturday. Lafayette has a 25-12-1 lead over the Rams in a series that started in 1903.

Last Meeting: (November 2, 2019) – RB Selwyn Simpson rushed for a 10-yard touchdown with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter to lift Lafayette to a 38-34 win over Fordham at Fisher Stadium. Simpson rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. LB Major Jordan finished with 11 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and one sack. Rams QB Tim DeMorat threw for 315 yards and three touchdown passes while WR DeQuece Carter had eight catches for 170 yards and a touchdown. LB Ryan Greenhagen had nine tackles and a half sack.

CORNELL BIG RED (0-2, IVY) AT BUCKNELL BISON (0-3, 0-0 PL)

Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium/Lewisburg, Pa. 3:30 PM (ESPN+)

BROADCAST (ESPN+): PxP – Doug Vogelzang; PxP – Kevin Herr

RADIO BROADCAST (WVLY 100.9 The Valley)

Series History: Bucknell and Cornell will meet for the 58th time in series history, trailing 43-14 for the Bison. The series between the Bison and the Big Red began in 1888. Bucknell won the last meeting between the programs in 2017 with a score of 26-18.

Last Meeting: (October 14, 2017) – QB John Chiarolanzio threw for 176 yards and two touchdowns, and LB Simeon Page took up two sacks and led Bucknell to a 26-18 win over Cornell in Ithaca, NY

