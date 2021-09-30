UND Appoints Beth Hellwig Interim Vice President for Student Affairs





(Grand Forks, ND) –Beth Hellwig has been named interim vice president for student affairs by Andrew Armacost, president of the University of North Dakota. Hellwig most recently served as interim vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at San Francisco State University. She has also served as Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Dean of Students at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, and before that as Dean of Students at Gonzaga University. She has held a number of student life-related positions at other universities, including the University of Northern Colorado, Colorado State University, and Montana State University. dr. Hellwig brings with him a wealth of knowledge and experience in higher education that aligns directly with the mission of UND’s Division of Student Affairs. Furthermore, her lifelong commitment to inclusion, equality and diversity will be instrumental in refining our UND organizational structures to better meet the needs of all students, said UND President Andy Armacost. I look forward to the dynamic leadership shell brought to our campus as the interim vice president of divisions, as well as her efforts to partner with our special assistant to the president for diversity and inclusion Tamba-Kuii Bailey as we work to our on-campus inclusion efforts. I can’t wait to start my interim role and can already tell what an incredible president runs the university, Hellwig said. My philosophy is in line with his leadership views. I am committed to working with educators, staff, administrators, and community members, and my heart is enriched by working with student affairs professionals who are truly committed to helping students achieve success. Hellwig has a Ph.D. in student personnel administration from the University of Northern Colorado, a master’s degree in student affairs and higher education from Colorado State University, and a bachelor’s degree in pre-law and political science from New Mexico State University. Hellwig, who grew up in Albuquerque, has two grown children. She will be joined in Grand Forks by her dog, Savannah, a West Highland Terrier who enjoys meeting students. She has traveled the world with Semester at Sea as executive dean and dean of students, and is passionate about working with international students. She enjoys table tennis, athletics and the performing arts. She will start her new role on Friday.

