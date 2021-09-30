Optimal mobile or cricket wireless

Sports
Choosing a mobile service provider can be overwhelming and stressful. There are so many services to choose from, as well as so many factors to consider when choosing a plan. We want to make this decision a little easier for you, so do your research to see if Optimum Mobile or Cricket Wireless is the best choice!
What is Optimum Mobile and Cricket Wireless?
Formerly known as Altice Mobile, Optimum Mobile is the mobile brand for Optimum customers in the New York Tristate area, as well as Suddenlink customers in the western and mid-Atlantic states. Both companies are part of Altice USA, which has more than 5 million customers nationwide. Their mobile service runs on the T-Mobile network.
Cricket Wireless is an American wireless server provider, owned by AT&T. They serve approximately 10 million subscribers in the United States
How much do their services cost?
Optimum Mobile offers 1 GB, 3 GB and unlimited plans, all including unlimited calls and texts. The 1 GB plan starts at $14 per month. If you need more data, you can upgrade to 3 GB for $22 per month or unlimited data for $45 per month. These plans give you the flexibility to switch anytime, a free mobile hotspot, nationwide coverage, 5G access and no multi-line commitments. This is especially good because your price won’t go up if someone gets off the account!
*These prices are for Optimum and Suddenlink customers. These plans are $10 more for non-customers.
As for Cricket Wireless, the price becomes more affordable when you add lines to your plan. If you only have one line, that’s $30/month for 2GB, $40/month for 10GB, $55/month for unlimited data up to 8Mbps, and the most expensive option is $60/month for unlimited high-speed data and a hotspot from 15 GB.
Optimal mobile plans and prices
Cricket WirelessSubscriptions and Prices
1GB for $14/month
2 GB for $30/month
3GB for $22/month
–
–
10 GB for $40/month
Unlimited data for $45/month
Unlimited data (max. 8 Mbps) for $55/month
–
Unlimited data for $60/month
What else do their services offer?
Optimum Mobile allows their customers to switch data plans at any time at no cost and requires no contracts or multiline commitments, allowing cancellation at any time. They feature unlimited calls and texts, a free mobile hotspot, nationwide coverage and 5G access.
Cricket Wireless offers unlimited calling and texting across all their plans, HD voice and Wi-Fi calling, and Cricket Call Defense with compatible phones to help prevent spam calls. For Crickets two unlimited data options, they offer SD quality video streaming (480p), Mexico and Canada usage (Canada usage should not exceed 50%), unlimited texting from the US to 37 countries and HBO Max (with ads) if you opt for the premium unlimited data plan.
What offers do they offer?
Optimum Mobile promotes phone services that are 40% cheaper than their competitors. If you’re skeptical about this, you can even go to the Optimum Mobile site and enter your current phone service monthly fee to find out how much you’ll save by switching to Optimum Mobile.
In addition, Optimum and Suddenlink subscribers with Optimum cable or internet are eligible for a $10 discount on their monthly phone plan. The above prices already reflect this discount.
As for Cricket Wireless, they offer a variety of free phones if you bring your own number and activate a subscription that is a minimum amount per month. For a minimum of $30/month you can get a free Cricket Icon 2. If you spend at least $55/month, you can get a free Nokia C2. Finally, if you’re willing to spend at least $60 a month, you can get a free Samsung Galaxy A02s, Motorola moto g play, Motorola moto g power, Samsung Galaxy A12, Cricket Ovation 2, or the Cricket Influence.
We hope this article helped you learn more about both Optimum Mobile and Cricket Wireless. Hopefully, this article will help you narrow down your options so that you can choose the best mobile provider for both you and your family.
We wish you the best of luck with your mobile search! Happy shopping!
