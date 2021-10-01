Women’s hockey is organizing Union this weekend





Hockey Women | 9/30/2021 14:44:00 ROCHESTER, NY – The RIT women’s hockey team continues the season with two non-conference games versus Union, Friday and Saturday. FOLLOW LIVE All College Hockey America home and road games this season will be streamed on Stretch internet. Live stats for all games can be found at RITathletics.com, while in-game updates can be found on Twitter by following @RITWHKY. FRESH FACES The Tigers have 13 new players on their roster this year, including 12 freshmen and one transfer. RIT’s 12 freshmen are the most of any CHA team for 2021-22 and are more than double that of three of the other four teams in the league. Two sets of twins – Annie Burks (Sun Valley, ID) and Jessie Burks (Sun Valley, ID) together with Jordyn Beer (Ochapowace, SK) and Kyla Bear (Ochapowace, SK) also on the agenda this season. FIRST FIRST Four RIT players recorded their first collegiate points in the team’s first three games this season. freshman attacker Megan McCormick (Clarendon Hills, Illinois) scored her first goal while freshman striker Bailey Kehl (Quincy, Washington) and sophomore transfer Chloe McNeil (Ottawa, ON) added assists against Mercyhurst. Athena Vasdani (Oakville, ON) added her first count on Colgate last weekend. ADDING TO THE BROWN COACHING ERA In the Celeste Brown RIT coaching era, RIT scored his fastest first few goals (7:28) and first three goals (34:57) from the start of a game in the season opener against Mercyhurst (September 19). RIT’s three goals at Mercyhurst were the most in a match in Coach Brown’s coaching career at RIT. LAST TIME OFF RIT is entering the game after a couple of non-conference losses (8-1, 13-0) last weekend against No. 6 Colgate. First year goalkeeper Sarah Coe (Brooklin, ON) made her first two collegiate starts, including an appearance of 38 saves in 44 minutes of action on Friday. She also stopped 35 shots in 60 minutes on Saturday. ABOUT THE DUTCH WOMEN Friday’s game is Union’s first game of the season. Union is back in action after opting out of the 2020-21 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019-2020, the Dutch women finished ninth in ECAC, their highest ranking in the competition after an overall record of 5-24-5 and 5-13-5 in conference play. The 2021-22 Union roster includes seven returnees from the 2019-20 roster, including four top-10 scorers in juniors Carmen Merlo and Emily King, and seniors Katie Sonntag and top scorer Grace Heiting (6g, 8a, 14p). RIDE US. UNION – HISTORY RIT is 5-6-4 overall against Union dating back to 2003 with his last win against the Dutch women on October 15, 2016, in a 2-0 win in Rochester. The team’s last meeting was during the 2019-20 season in a 2-2 draw on November 19 with the senior captain of RIT Jordan Marchese (Mississauga, ON/Brampton Canadettes) assist in the equalizer. Three of the last five encounters between RIT and Union have ended in ties. RIT has the lead over Union in the last 10 meetings at 4-3-3. The Tigers are all-time 3-2-1 at home against the Dutch women.

