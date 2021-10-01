Huge Entertainment Center Under Construction Despite Virus

An English entrepreneur is defying the odds of Covid-19 by building Kampot and Keps’ first entertainment center that will house a host of businesses, including a skate park, outdoor pool, adventure playground and 17 restaurants.

With so much negativity these days with the Covid-19 situation closing businesses in the Kingdom with no signs of slowing down, there is a breath of fresh air in the 5,500 square foot project being carried out by Chris Alexander, owner of Lux Realty and Development Company.

The completed project will primarily target local and western families as a space where adults can relax and unwind after a stressful day at work or at the weekend to socialize with other families while their children play on the many kid-friendly activities which will contain the center.

Alexander told Khmer times yesterday: The reason I started the entertainment center project was not just an idea to take advantage of the food and beverage industry, but to create a community for the people in the area who are still trying to run a business and share their to support families.

In Kampot there are many local families who like to go out and do activities together, but most of them involve a full day or weekend away or a lot of money, which is hard to find these days.

With that in mind, we looked at all the f&b (food and drink) businesses in both Kampot and Phnom Penh and the one common factor that plagued most businesses was rent. There are enough people in Cambodia for businesses to survive if the rent wasn’t so high.

Before the pandemic, my last venture [a restaurant in Sihanoukville] cost $5,000 a day while my rent was $8,000 a month meaning I didn’t have to worry about paying. After the pandemic hit, the landlords didn’t care and wouldn’t drop rents or work on a joint venture. If they did, there would still be 10 successful companies operating [in Sihanoukville] support 50 local families today instead of [it being] an empty ghost town.

I launched Lux ​​Realty in February and when it reached a level that I was happy with, I decided to talk to restaurant owners in Kampot about their problems and offered my help regarding restaurant space in the entertainment district. To my surprise, we have already signed up 17 restaurants, a bar, an adolescent arcade, an adventure playground for children, a swimming pool with a clubhouse and an adult games room with billiards and table tennis, with plans for a skate park on the move.

Connor File, a soon-to-be resident restaurateur downtown who already owns Smashed Burger Co and Three Little Pigs Cafe in Kampot, said yesterday: Food Bank. As a trained chef I am very passionate about this project as it brings higher quality food to the Kampot and Kep area.

Everyone involved in the project is involved in the food industry and all have high demands on making high quality products. I will be personally involved in opening Cambo Creme Donuts, Doggystyle Hotdogs, Maccies Burgers and Juicy! Juice Bar and am very excited about the future.

This is because the province of Kep signed an agreement on August 3 to build a multi-purpose port that will boost the economy and development in the area.

Governor Som Piseth of Kep said the port project will bring a new focus to tourism development in Kep and connect with a new beach extension project in the two municipalities of Prey Thom and OKrosar.

Kampot provincial court director Nhouv Sa Em told media at the beginning of the year that 35 companies have invested in Kampot province, including four agro-industrial companies, five ports, nine industrial companies, 10 hotels, a restaurant , three energy companies, two special economic zones and a factory for the production and processing of seafood.