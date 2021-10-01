The Opening Kickoff (Part IV): Gators-Wildcats Lore Revisited by SEC Network, What They Said, What They Wrote





Florida Notes | Kentucky Notes | UK GameDay Info GAINESVILLE, Fla. If you’ve been following the fate of the Gators for any length of time, you now know exactly what someone is talking about when they start rapping about Wuerffel-tot-Doering. If you’re a relative newcomer and planning to hang out, you’ll learn it soon enough. In fact, every time the Gators in Kentucky play as they will Saturday night, the famous Danny Wuerffeluntil Chris Doering touchdown pass to defeat the Wildcats in 1993. The play took place on September 11, 1993 in what was then known as the Commonwealth Stadium. That’s the night Wuerffel fired a 28-yard miracle pass from PK YongeHigh at PK YongeHigh’s walk-on receiver with three seconds left to give the Gators a 24-21 win, stun the Wildcats and put Gators play-by. -make play man Mick Hubert a household name in Gator Nation. One September evening in 1993, two Gators Football legends were born in Lexington, KY. #GoGators pic.twitter.com/cRuMHXe7Qw Gators Football (@GatorsFB) September 30, 2021 With the #10 Gators (3-1, 1-1) facing the Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) Saturday night at Kroger Field, it seems fitting that the SEC Network’s documentary “More than a voicedebuted earlier this week. Hubert and Doering both appear in the documentary, spotlighting iconic football play-by-play voices in the history of the Southeastern Conference. Haven’t had a chance to watch it yet, but as a longtime fan of voices like Hubert, the late Tennessee iconJohn Ward and Georgia is late, greatLarry MunsonI’m looking forward to taking a trip down Memory Lane. Last time the Gators visited Kentucky in 2019, a backup quarterback named Kyle Trasky replace an injured person Felipe Franken to lead the Gators to a 29-21 comeback. A year later, Trask was a finalist of the Heisman Trophy. Maybe one day they will make a documentary about him. For now, here’s some of the chatter heading to Saturday night’s Gators-Wildcats showdown: THEY SAID IT “I’m absolutely excited to get Anthony back. Last week he was angry he didn’t come in because he thought he was going to play. I told him we need him 100 percent when he comes back. He will come in and help our attack. He will change things for the defense and make them have to defend us in many different ways. I’m all for it.” — Gators starting quarterback Emory Jones about the possible return of backup QB Anthony Richardson

about the possible return of backup QB “He made me play well, some of the plays that seem like I go out and just deal with the attack. That definitely helps me feel better about myself and the team in general.” Jones on UF head coach Dan Mullen take more responsibility

take more responsibility “I don’t feel a snakebite. You have to prepare all the time. It’s no different this year with the Florida attack. Emory is fantastic and can beat you with his arm and his legs and looks more and more comfortable with every rep, and then you look at Anthony Richardson . Again, you’re seeing incredibly talented arm strength, but you’re seeing a great big physique that can run around you or through you, so they’ve got two quarterbacks to go to again this year.” – Kentucky coach Mark Stoops on Florida with two quarterbacks to win their last two trips to Lexington

. Again, you’re seeing incredibly talented arm strength, but you’re seeing a great big physique that can run around you or through you, so they’ve got two quarterbacks to go to again this year.” – Kentucky coach on Florida with two quarterbacks to win their last two trips to Lexington “We just have to let it ignite us. There’s nothing like walking into someone else’s house and trying to get a big ‘W’, and you’ve got the whole crowd against you, and all you can lean on is your own teammates and guys fighting you every day. So that will definitely set us on fire, and we’ll be ready.” Trent Whittemore on Gators’ first SEC road race of the season

on Gators’ first SEC road race of the season “It’s just my job. It’s a pleasure to be there with those guys. I know how they can play. I know their skills. So I know if I put them in the right positions to play, they make it game That’s all it really is I just go out and try to master the game the best I can you know and take all the little hard things off them so they can just go out and relax and play ball .” Gator’s Safety Trey Dean III about taking more of a leadership role in secondary THEY WROTE IT

