Cricket fans shocked by Chris Gayle .’s announcement

Chris Gayle in action for Punjab Kings. (Photo by Vishal Bhatnagar/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Cricket fans were saddened on Thursday when Punjab Kings announced it Chris Gayle had decided to withdraw from the rest of the IPL due to “bubble fatigue”.

The West Indian star had only just arrived in Dubai from the Caribbean Premier League, where he was in another biosecurity bubble.

‘NO DAMAGE’: Ravi Ashwin hits back after Shane Warne swipe

‘SO HARD’: Joe Root Drops Another Bomb on Ashes Debacle

Before that, he was in a bubble with the West Indies team.

Gayle said he needed a mental refresh for next month’s T20 World Cup.

“For the past few months I’ve been part of the CWI bubble, the CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I want to mentally recharge and refresh myself,” he said in a statement.

“I want to refocus on helping the West Indies into the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai.

“My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me my free time. My wishes and hopes are always with the squad.

“All the best for the upcoming matches.”

Gayle has played 37 T20 matches this year – the seventh most among players worldwide.

The 42-year-old played in two games for the Kings following the resumption of the IPL in the UAE.

“I’ve played against Chris and coached him at Punjab Kings and through the years I’ve known him he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare for the T20 World Cup.” ‘ said Kings coach Anil Kumble.

Fans were gutted by the news.

Josh Hazlewood throws Chennai into IPL playoffs

Meanwhile, Australian star Josh Hazlewood helped direct Chennai Super Kings in the IPL play-offs, with three wickets and player of the match, while the men in yellow defeated the hapless Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets.

After Hyderabad was sent to battle by MS Dhoni on Thursday, Hazlewood struck early to take the crucial wicket of English World Cup opener Jason Roy.

Story continues

He proved both frugal and menacing, as he made it 3-24 from his four overs, with 13 dots keeping the pressure high.

Along with Dwayne Bravo, who took 2-17 of his four overs, including the other prized scalp of Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson, Hazlewood’s effort did the most to bring them down to a relatively meager 7-134.

Chris Gayle in action for Saint Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the Caribbean Premier League. (Photo by Randy Brooks – CPL T20/Getty Images)

Left arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja (1-14) also threw well on a slow and low wicket, narrowing the wicket of top scorer Wriddhiman Saha (44) when the batter hit a pull to Dhoni behind the stumps from above.

In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad (45) and Faf du Plessis (41) were in a half-century opening stance before Chennai reached 4-139 when Dhoni hoisted a six over the middle of the wicket.

Chennai has been in prolific form this season, recording their fourth consecutive win since the resumption of competition after being suspended due to a Covid-19 outbreak in India in early May.

Last year they missed the IPL playoffs, but this season they recovered with nine wins from 11 games and could even enter the playoffs at the top of the table with three league games left in hand.

Hyderabad, out of play-off reckoning and have sidelined their talisman David Warner, are at the bottom of the table with just two wins from 11 games.

with MONKEY

click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.