Penn State vs. Indiana: Prediction, Choice, Football Match Odds, Spread, Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel

No. 4 Penn State hosts Indiana in a rematch of one of the craziest games of 2020. The Big Ten made the decision last year to delay the start of the regular season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but then the league was finally back in action came on October 24, 2020, that started the madness from the start.

That Saturday night at Indiana’s Memorial Stadium saw the Hoosiers take a 36-35 win over the Nittany Lions in overtime. There was the iconic piece by Indiana quarterback Michael Penix in front of the pylon on a two-point conversion to tie the game at the end of regulation and force extra time. Indiana would drive the momentum further, opting to go for two again in overtime to win. It was Indiana’s first win over Penn State since the 2013 season and only their second in history. It would send the Hoosiers heading into the 6-2 season in which they became a national darling.

For Penn State, the loss would serve as the first of five to open the season. The Nittany Lions eventually recovered with four consecutive wins to win their first four games of 2021, moving up to number 4 in the AP poll. This week they seek revenge as Indiana appears to prove that last season was not an outlier.

Penn State vs Indiana: need to know

Penn State’s Impressive Rsum:The Nittany Lions were not punished too much by voters last season. They started the 2021 season at number 19 in the AP Poll, have risen 15 places to number 4 and are now seen as legitimate College Football Playoff candidates. That’s what happens when you open the season with a road win over Wisconsin, follow it up with a home win against Auburn, and scatter easy wins over Ball State, the defending MAC champion, and Villanova. Of course, it doesn’t hurt when high-ranking teams like Ohio State and Clemson also lose games. Regardless of the circumstances, you’d be hard pressed to argue that the Nittany Lions haven’t been one of the most impressive teams in the country.

Sean Clifford’s Big Step Forward:To be blunt, Clifford was one of the most prominent question marks on this team for the season. Looking at Penn State’s overall roster, there was enough talent to think this team could compete for a Big Ten title, but was it good enough QB? Clifford has made quite a statement for ‘yes’. Entering this game second in the Big Ten in pass efficiency, he completed 71.7% of his passes for 1,162 yards (9.7 per attempt) with eight touchdowns to just two interceptions. Obviously, the switch to new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich has been good for both Clifford and Penn State’s offense.

The big step back from Michael Penix:Indiana won’t go 6-2 last season without Michael Penix playing the best football of his career. Although Penix has never been the most accurate passer, he overcame a low completion rate of 56.4% by joining major plays and taking care of the football. In 2020, Penix threw for 14 touchdowns with just four interceptions. In 2021, his completion rate has only dropped from 56.4% to 55%, but he has thrown six interceptions. His touchdown rate and yards per attempt have also dropped, and Indiana just doesn’t have the talent to conquer the turnover. Saturday at Beaver Stadium would be a great time for Penix to rediscover his 2020 form if the Hoosiers want to get upset again and avoid a 0-2 start to the Big Ten game.

How to watch Penn State vs Indiana live

Date: Saturday 2 October |Time: 7:30 PM ET

Venue: Beaver Stadium — University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: ABC

Penn State vs Indiana Prediction, Picks

Featured game | Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Indiana Hoosiers

Last season, the Hoosiers benefited from turnover en route to their best season in a long time. Their points of sales margin of +41 ranked in a tie for 10th nationally with Ohio State, but keep in mind the Hoosiers played in just eight games. This season, the Hoosiers are ranked 95th nationally with a margin on sales of -7. If Indiana can take care of the football, it can stay with the Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, I haven’t seen anything from the Hoosiers that has convinced me that they will be able to do that. Indiana keeps it close to the start of the third quarter, but Penn State puts the game away after that.Forecast: Indiana (-10.5)

