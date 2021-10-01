Skyridge takes first day lead at 6A Girls Tennis Championships | News, Sports, Jobs





The Girls’ Class 6A State Tennis Championships are off to a good start for defending champion Skyridge. The Falcons qualified a semifinalist in each discipline 1st Singles, 2nd Singles, 3rd Singles, 1st Doubles and 2nd Doubles and scored 10 points to lead the 6A tournament after the first two rounds at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Friday. Layton is second with eight points, qualifying four semifinalists and Lone Peak, with seven points and three semifinalists, is third. In the 1st Singles, Region 4 No. 1 seeded Lucy Droubay of Skyridge defeated Kyra Spendlove of Davis 6-1, 7-5 in the first round and Mariali Romero of Herriman 6-2, 6-1 in the second round to become undefeated to stay (12-0) and advance to Saturday’s semifinals. Shell Face Region 1 No. 1, Weber freshman Jane Dunyon. Bella Lewis of Skyridge took care of Haley Erickson of Herriman in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) and takes on the undefeated Riva Soneji from West in the semifinals. In the 3rd singles, Region 4 No. 1 Payton Carroll of Skyridge will face Lone Peaks Kylie Willardson in one of the semifinals. The other semi-final features Layton’s freshman Tana Christopulos against Farmington’s Brighton Johnson. Skyridge’s No.1 Doubles team, Savannah Johnson and Kylee Sperry, defeated Brinley Johnson and Josie Slater of Fremont 6-1, 6-1 and Aaliyah Howard and Audrey Robertson of Mountain Ridge in straight sets (6-0, 6 -0) to advance to Saturday’s semi-final against Layton’s Laytons Tess Christopulos and Victoria Cooksey, the main head-to-head match between the two schools leading the tournament. Lone Peaks Mia Black and Haley Frame won two matches to secure a spot in the other semifinal. One of the 2nd doubles semifinals will match Lone Peaks Rachel Jemmett and Kate Davis will take on Skyridge’s Kaia Sperry and Naomi Johnson. American Forks Ally Murdoch and Claire Griffin, the No. 4 from Region 4, secured a spot in the other semifinal. The semi-finals and finals will take place at Liberty Park from 9:00 a.m 6A Girls Tennis Championships Liberty Park, Salt Lake City Thursday first and second round 1st Singles First round Jane Dunyon, Weber def. Addie Hansen, Riverton 6-0, 6-1 Delaynie Roper, American Fork def. Camilla Quintana-Bercerra, Granger 6-1, 6-2 Mariali Romero, Herriman defeats. Kenzie Kirkland, Roy 6-0, 6-0 Lucy Droubay, Skylridge defeats. Kyra Spendlove, Davis 6-1, 7-5 Alexandra Burnett, West Def. Oaklee Sorenson, Pleasant Grove, 6-0, 6-0 Tia Christopulos, Layton defeats. Emily Swapp, Mountain Ridge 6-1, 6-3 Avery Pack, beats Bingham. Faleasha Ray, Kearns 6-1, 6-0 Shannon Anderson, Farmington defeats. Sydney Gardner, Lone Peak 6-4, 6-4 Second round Dunyon, Weber def. Roper, American fork 6-0, 6-0 Droubay, Skyridge defeats. Romero, Herriman 6-2, 6-1 Christopulos, Layton def. Burnett, West 6-4, 6-2 Anderson, Farmington def. Suit, Bingham 6-4, 6-2 Saturday Semifinal Dunyon, Weber (10-1) vs. Droubay, Skyridge (12-0) Christopulos, Layton (9-1) vs. Anderson, Farmington (8-3) 2nd singles First round Riya Soneji, West Def. Issy Crookston, Weber 6-0, 6-0 Emily Beckstead, Lone Peak defeats. Allison Barrus, Farmington 6-2, 6-3 Bella Lewis, Skyridge defeats. Haley Erickson, Herriman 6-0, 6-0 Brooke Bentley, Granger def. Ashlyn Robbins, Riverton 6-3, 6-4 Juliana Cooksey, Layton Defeats. Olivia Ray, Roy 6-0, 6-0 Malia Bishop, American Fork def. Annika Fife, Mountain Ridge 6-1, 6-0 Elle Ferguson, Davis beats. Maryn Seaman, Taylorsville 6-0, 6-1 Olivia Dabo, beats Bingham. Sierra Strong, Corner Canyon 6-1, 6-0 Second round Soneji, West Def. Beckstead, Lone Peak 6-1, 6-0 Lewis, Skyridge def. Bentley, Granger 6-0, 6-1 Cooksey, Layton def. Bishop, American Fork 6-2, 6-0 Ferguson, Davis def. Dabo, Bingham 7-6(3), 6-3 Saturday Semifinal Soneji, West (14-0) vs. Lewis, Skyridge (12-0) Cooksey, Layton (10-0) vs. Ferguson, Davis (9-2) 3rd singles First round Tana Christopulos, Layton def, Allie Fox, Pleasant Grove 6-2, 6-0 Capri Fife, Mountain Ridge def. Emma Fuller, Taylorsville 6-0, 6-2 Ting Ting Li, West def. Eden Blaney, Herriman 6-1, 6-3 Brighton Johnson, Farmington defeats. Brianna Pickering, Westlake 6-1, 6-0 Payton Carroll, Skyridge def. Brianna Rouch, Kearns 6-0, 6-0 Ellie Henderson, Davis beats. Emma Vuckovic, Granger 6-1, 6-2 Audrey Driggs, Riverton defeats. Gracie Watson, Fremont 7-5, 6-1 Kylie Willardson, Lone Peak defeats. Allyson Tanner, Bringham 6-2, 6-4 Second round Christopulos, Layton def. Fife, Mountain Ridge 6-0, 6-0 Johnson, Farmington def. Li, West 7-5, 6-3 Carroll, Skyridge def. Henderson, Davis 6-0, 6-1 Willardson, Lone Peak defeats. Driggs, Riverton 6-1, 6-0 Saturday Semifinal Christopulos, Layton (10-0) vs. Johnson, Farmington (9-2) Carroll, Skyridge (9-1) vs. Willardson, Lone Peak (9-3) 1st double First round Tess Christopulos & Victoria Cooksey, Layton Defeats. Taygen Pounds & Sophia Sharp, Herriman 6-0, 6-0 Milly Wood & Calli Condie, American Fork def. Shay McDaniel & Leia Jenkins, Cyprus 6-4, 6-2 Aaliyah Howard & Audrey Robertson, Mountain Ridge beats Sianna Shakespear & Ashlynn Price, Roy 6-4, 6-2 Savannah Johnson & Kylee Sperry, Skyridge def, Brinley Johnson & Josie Slater, Fremont 6-1, 6-1 Ruby Russell & Olivia Leifson, Pleasant Grove Defeats. Anastasia Dunca and Isabel Ibaara, West 6-4, 6-4 Hailey Johansen & Talia Sayer, Riverton Defeats, Elle Dunyon & Megan Moody, Davis 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 Jacey Robins & Kaitlyn Oniki, Bingham Defeats, Adell Summers & Sariah Sotele, Hunter 6-0, 6-2 Mia Black & Haley Frame, Lone Peak def. Liza Peterson & Kate Geddes, Farmington 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 Second round Christopulos & Cooksey, Layton Defeats. Wood & Condie, American fork 6-2, 6-3 Johnson & Sperry, Skyridge defeats. Howard & Robertson, Mountain Ridge 6-0, 6-0 Russell & Leifson, Pleasant Grove def. Johansen & Sayer, Riverton 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3 Black & Frame, Lone Peak def. Robins & Oniki, Bingham 7-5, 6-3 Saturday Semifinal Christopulos & Cooksey, Layton (10-0) vs. Johnson & Sperry, Skyridge (12-0) Russell & Leifson, Pleasant Grove (4-8) vs. Black & Frame, Lone Peak (8-4) 2nd double First round Anna Lee & Sofia Musuris, West Def, Enya Banks & Hattie Fisher, Weber 7-5, 6-1 Rachel Jemmett & Kate Davis, Lone Peak Defeats. Megan Peterson & Jordan Hicks, Layton 6-1, 6-1 Kaia Sperry & Naomi Johnson, Skyridge defeats. Elle Christensen & Ella Murphy, Herriman 6-1, 6-0 Maggie Ohlson & Janessa Brown, Mountain Ridge def. Mini Nguyen & Nhu Trinh, Granger 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 Hannah Hafen & Hannah Harmsen, Farmington Defeats. Sara Bird & Berlin Peterson, Roy 6-0, 6-1 Hallie Jack & Hannah Yeates, Bingham Beats. Chloe Sorhaltz & Ainsley Torgersen, Pleasant Grove 6-2, 0-6, 7-5 Lauren Cook & Esmae King, Davis Beats. Kenley Henson & Poerani Cheung, Cyprus 6-4, 7-6 (3) Ally Murdoch & Claire Griffin, American Fork def. Grace Sansom & Savana Derby, Riverton 6-2, 6-2 Second round Jemmett & Davis, Lone Peak defeats. Lee & Musuris, West 6-0, 6-1 Sperry & Johnson, Skyridge defeats. Ohlson & Brown, Mountain Ridge 6-0, 6-0 Hafen & Harmsen, Farmington def. Jack & Yeates, Bingham 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 Murdoch & Griffin, American Fork def. Team scores after day 1 Skyridge 10, Layton 8, Lone Peak 7, Farmington 6, American Fork 5, West 5, Bingham 4, Davis 4, Mountain Ridge 3, Pleasant Grove 2, Riverton 2, Weber 2, Granger 1, Herriman 1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldextra.com/sports/2021/sep/30/skyridge-takes-first-day-lead-at-6a-girls-tennis-championships/

