ErieBank Sports Park sold for use as hockey, football facilities

The nonprofit Greater Regional Erie Athletic Team Training, which purchased the former Family First Sports Park in Summit Township in 2017, has sold the facility.

Selling what has been known as since 2018 ErieBank Sports Park was confirmed Thursday afternoon by Robert Catalde, an Erie attorney and president of G.REATT, founded in 2013 to expand the amount of ice age available to local skaters and hockey players.

The property was sold to two separate for-profit buyers with their own plans for their portions of the park.

The first is a group called Erie Sports Investments, led by Troy Bingham and Sheldon van Deventer, who grew up in the same neighborhood in South Africa and attended Gannon University on football scholarships.

Erie Sports Investments has purchased approximately 30 acres of land, including what was known as the Golf Dome, a dozen outdoor soccer fields, and the former Fun Zone.

The second sale, also completed Thursday, transfers ownership of ErieBank Sports Park’s main field home, which includes two hockey rinks and basketball courts.

Buyers of that property are a local group doing business like BBT Hockey Inc. The owners of that group have not agreed to release their names, Catalde said.

A changing landscape

Bingham said that for the past month he and Van Deventer have been working on what is known as Erie Sports Park, where they have cleared trash, pruned fields and what will now be called the Sports Dome.

The dome’s driving range and miniature golf course have been removed, leaving room for three indoor soccer fields or two baseball or softball fields.

Extensive repairs have already been made to the former Fun Zone, which has been unused for several years.

What will now be called the Fun Center is expected to be ready in the spring. The offerings include batting cages, a go-kart track and a 36-hole miniature golf course, Bingham said. An area that was once home to bumper boats will be used to build what he called a “beach arena” with space for beach volleyball and other events.

“There’s nowhere else in Erie where you can go karting,” Bingham said. “Mini golf is almost extinct and everyone I speak to says we need batting cages. Those things are all coming back in 2022.”

A challenging run

GREATT’s ownership of the facility has faced challenges from its inception, beginning with the collapse of the park’s wave dome in December 2017.

After investing millions to install two new ice rinks and make other improvements, a shutdown due to COVID-19 left the facility vacant for months in 2020.

COVID-related shutdowns led to the cancellation of about 20 tournaments and $680,000 in lost rental time, Catalde said.

More recently, another blow came in March when GREATT lost its bid to be exempt from property taxes. leaving the nonprofit with an annual tax bill of about $100,000.

No debts, big plans

Bingham, who said Erie Sports Investments paid cash for its share of the property, said he is confident they can develop a facility that will be both profitable and serve the community.

“We have no debt on the facility and we are willing to do whatever we need to do to return it to the condition it needs to be in,” Bingham said.

He said he and his business partner grew up in the same poor neighborhood in South Africa and that owning a sports park is a dream come true.

This is neither the first step into the business world for either of them. Bingham, who worked with a partner after graduating from Gannon to develop the Maumee Soccer Center near Toledo, said he has owned and operated a number of businesses over the past 15 years.

Bingham owns Consulting House USA and recently opened Lumi Cafe at Gannon University’s Center for Business Ingenuity at 900 State St.

Van Deventer, who resided in Erie after graduation, owns Tech Excellence in Erie and a wedding venue in Clymer, New York.

Bingham, who has lived in Australia for the past 16 years, said he and his wife moved to Erie to follow their sons, who both won football scholarships to Gannon.

Bingham said he was a fan of Family First during his college days and was surprised to see the facility available.

“This is our new hometown for the foreseeable future,” he said. “This is a significant investment and we want to continue this project. We have a three-year plan to bring this park back to what it was.”

What hasn’t been sold on the former Family First site is the dormitory in which the International Academy of Pennsylvania, which is owned by Glen Renaud, whose family developed Family First.

The dormitory was used for about two weeks in April this year to house 146 migrant children originally detained at the US-Mexico border.

Bingham said he and Renaud are in talks about a possible sale of the dorm.

A bittersweet moment

Catalde, who ran the nonprofit that owned the sports park, said he was pleased with the sale.

“On behalf of the Board, we are excited about the potential the new buyers bring to the facility and we are confident they will execute on our original vision and enhance that vision to make the facility one of the best sports parks in this part of the country.” the country,” he said.

Catalade said his group has been approached by potential buyers in the past.

“But the board never felt comfortable handing over the property to someone who wasn’t interested in turning it into a sports park.”

Catalde, noting that GREATT had been able to negotiate some reduction in its debt, said the proceeds from the sale will enable her to repay its debt.

Ultimately, he said, the sale of ErieBank Sports Park was bittersweet.

“It was a labor of love for the last years of my life,” he said. “I can sleep very well at night knowing that BBT Hockey and Erie Sports Investments are going to invest in the park.”

