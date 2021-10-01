Ruling the tennis board





Sadia Rahman Mou won three gold medals in singles, doubles and team table tennis at the 9th Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games. She was also awarded bronze medals in 2016 and 2019 at the South Asian Games. In addition, in 2017 she was the champion of women’s doubles and team games in the National Table Tennis Competition. For all the latest news, follow The Daily Star’s Google News channel. “I just got out of a practice session,” Mou exclaimed during a phone call with Star Youth, The Daily Star. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the training camps are not in full swing, but Mou managed to take the award with no more than a week of practice for this year’s Bangabandhu Bangladesh Games. In the closing rounds of the last two tournaments she won, Mou played against her cousin, a five-time national table tennis champion. “Even though I won, I still learned so much from her during the matches. Her expertise, pressure and control are so much more advanced than mine,” said Mou, who was the singles, doubles and team champion in the Youth Games in 2018. It seems that table tennis was Mou’s calling in life, as she has been participating in tournaments from an early age, in Narail. “I just considered table tennis to be one of the many things I was interested in, along with dance, music and elocution. When I started to perform well in tournaments, people noticed that. Soon I got a call from the national camp. to play the sport at a national level,” said the table tennis prodigy. Mou now has her own center in Green Road, where she coaches other young table tennis players. With her mother as her biggest supporter, Mou balances seamlessly between her academic pursuits and athletic goals. However, she considers table tennis to be an unsung sport in Bangladesh and wants to become a doctor by profession. “I wish table tennis was as widely recognized as cricket in Bangladesh. If parents encouraged their children to pursue their table tennis dreams beyond their leisure time, we could have foreign coaches training us, and more players would take this sport to international platforms for the country.” she said. Mou is currently in Dhaka preparing for the Asian Table Tennis Championships to be held in Qatar this year.

