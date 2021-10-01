Emerging Piece Will Determine Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian Era in Texas

Every year there is usually a game of two to three, sometimes more that you can circle and say will determine the season. Last year it was the TCU and Oklahoma games, in which Texas went 0-2 before falling to 2-2. That piece actually marked the beginning of the end for Tom Herman with the horns, opening the door to the Steve Sarkisian era.

Now that defining piece begins for Sark and his first Longhorns team, and in the familiar fashion, it begins with the Horned Frogs and Sooners. Only this time it’s not a two-to-three game. Considering how the first third of the season went with a few Big 12 foes enjoying a quick start, Texas is in for a five-game spell in which the Longhorns could show up as the Big 12 frontrunners, completely disintegrate or something. in between.

In short, what happens between now and early November may very well define Year 1 of the Steve Sarkisian era.

On paper, the five games come against TCU, No. 6 Oklahoma, No. 19 State of Oklahoma, no. 21 Baylor, and state of Iowa. All five are lossable and ESPNs FPI projects Texas to do so in two of the five impending games against Oklahoma State and Iowa.

@ TCU 69.8%

No. 6 Oklahoma 40.5%

No. 19 Oklahoma State 80.0%

@ No. 21 Baylor 65.8%

@ Iowa State 48.0%

One could easily talk themselves into Texas, escape this stretch with just one loss, or possibly even drive the table to go into the final quarter of the season in the Big 12 driver’s seat at 8-1 (6-0), considering how impressive they have looked in all but the loss of Arkansas. What happens on Saturday in Fort Worth, where Texas hasn’t won since 2013 and has won just one game against TCU since then, could easily shift expectations in a different, less optimistic direction.

So on the face of it, Texas could emerge as a legitimate Big 12 contender, or even the frontrunner, between now and early November, and that alone will be a measure of success in Sarks’ first season.

But it won’t be the only one.

Perhaps even more important during this five-game gauntlet is how Texas reacts.

After the loss to Arkansas, Sark wanted to see how his team would react to the disappointing tire blowout. A week later, Texas ruled out Rice, 58-0, and again wanted to see how his team reacted to the win. Another week later and Texas hung up 70 points Texas Tech in a match that was never really close.

Two weeks, two outbursts, and now it’s time for Texas to react to winning again, and they will have to do so against a team that has dominated the Longhorns since he joined the Big 12.

Win or lose, they will have to react immediately again with the number 6 Sooners waiting at the cotton bowl the following weekend for what is usually the biggest game on either program’s schedule.

And again, Texas will have to respond.

How will the Sarks team respond with a win to the predictable praise they’ll hear as the Big 12 frontrunners with a whole half of the spice left? With a loss, how well can Texas bounce back from a game full of emotions and a currently undefeated Oklahoma State team waiting to meet them next weekend in Austin?

Then, after a timely farewell week, however great, average, or disappointing their record may be, Texas will once again have to respond with a two-game road trip to No. 19 Baylor and then Iowa State to stretch the challenging five-game.

Of course, Texas won’t be crowned Big 12 champions if they come out of this trajectory 8-1 (5-1), nor will they necessarily be removed from that chance if they drop a game or two. An entire quarter of the season will be left when Texas returns from Ames on Nov. 6, but if they do, they’ll have an excellent idea of ​​what this team is and will eventually become during the Sarkisian-era opening campaign.

How will Texas react if they keep improving and excelling, winning game after game? If they take another haymaker loss like they did in Fayetteville, how will the Sarks team beat back against the increased competition this time? Besides, how well will an attack that is among the best in the land do when it has to be produced in a firefight, or when a defense is throwing punches itself and things don’t go so smoothly? What will Pete Kwiatkowski’s defense look like if they don’t play with a huge cushion and have to come up with key stops to keep Texas in the game?

Between now and early November, well, seeing pretty much everything. Texas is being tested. They will win a few games and possibly drop a few games or maybe even more.

If the Longhorns can respond well to both success and any speed bumps, Sarks’ first season will give them the opportunity to do what Tom Herman just did once to take a Big 12 title.

One game won’t win you a Big 12 Championship, Sarkisian said. It is an oeuvre that we must continue to compose. We have challenges ahead and the biggest is [this week] go to TCU.